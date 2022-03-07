An 18-count indictment has been returned against a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a Bowling Green motel.
Joshua Niehoff, 19, was formally charged by a Warren County grand jury with first-degree rape, eight counts of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The indictment alleges that the juvenile identified as the victim was “incapable of giving consent because she was physically helpless.”
Niehoff was arrested early Jan. 9 by the Bowling Green Police Department after officers were called to the Super 8 motel on Willamette Lane.
According to court records, a 14-year-old at the hotel reported having just been sexually assaulted by Niehoff, who police later found walking away from the hotel under the apparent influence of intoxicants.
Niehoff was detained and taken to BGPD headquarters to be interviewed.
After being advised of his rights, Niehoff said he provided the 14-year-old with marijuana and marijuana edibles.
“Niehoff said the juvenile consumed the strongest marijuana edibles and she was under the influence of alcohol,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in an arrest citation. “Niehoff said the edibles combined with the alcohol make the high even more intense.”
During the interview, Niehoff admitted to sexual contact with the juvenile, saying it was a “mistake” and that he regretted it, his arrest citation said.
City police were given consent during the investigation to look through Niehoff’s Snapchat account.
“Niehoff has been using Snapchat to communicate with underage girls and solicit sexually explicit images from them,” the arrest citation said.
Niehoff was charged at the time of his arrest with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and single counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and procure/promote use of a minor by electronic means.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond and is due to appear for arraignment Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
