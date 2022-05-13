Two people were arrested Friday after police investigated a rape complaint.
Colton Hogendorn, 28, of Bowling Green, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, first-degree assault, first-degree sodomy and video voyeurism.
Chessa Manion, 32, of Bowling Green, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape by complicity, kidnapping by complicity, first-degree strangulation by complicity, first-degree assault by complicity, first-degree sodomy by complicity and video voyeurism by complicity.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers were notified early Friday of a delayed rape complaint.
The alleged victim told police she had been kidnapped, raped, sodomized, strangled, assaulted and recorded on video by Hogendorn.
Police located Hogendorn at his Chestnut Street residence and the BGPD Crisis Negotiation Team persuaded Hogendorn to leave his residence. He was arrested without further incident.
Detectives and crime scene processors obtained a search warrant for the residence.
During the investigation, police learned Manion was present for the events and allowed them to take place, according to BGPD.
The investigation is ongoing, and police anticipate additional charges.
