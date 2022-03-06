A former Western Kentucky University student who reported being raped last year at a WKU fraternity house has filed a lawsuit against the university, the fraternity and the former fraternity member who faces criminal charges.
The lawsuit, filed Feb. 28 in Warren Circuit Court, accuses the university and the Sigma Nu fraternity of negligence and gross negligence in connection with a Feb. 27, 2021, incident reported at Sigma Nu fraternity house.
The former student, who has filed the lawsuit under a pseudonym, is also seeking to hold WKU President Timothy Caboni, WKU Title IX coordinator Andrea Anderson, WKU director of student activities Charley Pride and WKU assistant director of Greek life Andrew Rash liable for negligent hiring, training, retention and supervision along with negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Benjamin Massingille, who was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment by the WKU Police Department after an investigation last year, is being sued by the former student on claims of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.
The lawsuit accuses the university of failing to oversee its fraternities and sororities, charging that a “lack of oversight has cultivated a culture of illegal activity” that includes alcohol abuse, creating a risk of harm for students.
“WKU allowed an environment rife with sex discrimination and hostility to flourish in its Greek life communities and failed to take reasonable actions to remedy it despite being on notice,” attorney Leslie Pescia, representing the former student, said in the lawsuit.
According to the filing, the former student became acquainted with Massingille when she met him at a party about a month before the incident that led to his arrest.
Massingille invited her to a party at the Sigma Nu chapter house on Feb. 27, 2021, and when she arrived, Massingille took her to his bedroom and shut the door, the lawsuit said.
After that, Massingille asked her “inappropriate, sexually-related questions” that made her uncomfortable, but when she told him she wanted to go back to the common area of the house where others were, Massingille “would not let her leave his bedroom and became enraged,” according to the lawsuit.
When the plaintiff texted a friend to ask for help, Massingille attempted to take her phone and then pushed her onto his bed and sexually assaulted her, the suit said.
The lawsuit alleges that other fraternity members opened the door to Massingille’s room, but did not help the plaintiff or stop the assault.
The friend who the plaintiff texted arrived at the house, banging on the locked door until she was let inside, and once she was let in, she began knocking on Massingille’s door while the plaintiff was “screaming for help,” according to the lawsuit.
Another fraternity member unlocked the door, and the plaintiff and her friend were able to leave the house, going to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, where the plaintiff was treated for injuries that included abdominal pain and underwent a sexual assault exam.
Massingille’s criminal case was referred to a grand jury last year and remains pending.
The former student sought counseling after the incident and is continuing treatment for “emotional trauma from the sexual assault,” Pescia said in the filing.
“Plaintiff has suffered tremendously, both physically and emotionally, as a result,” Pescia said in the suit. “Further, she has lost out on educational opportunities.”
WKU has yet to file a formal response to the lawsuit.
“The university prioritizes the safety and well-being of the campus community above all else,” WKU spokesman Jace Lux said in an email. “WKU has fully cooperated with the criminal proceedings of the case throughout the last year, and will be responding to the allegations against the university via outside legal counsel in the coming days.”
This lawsuit is the second filed against WKU within a month that revolves around claims of a sexual assault occurring during or shortly after a fraternity party.
The other lawsuit was filed by a student who claimed to have been forced to drink to excess at a Sigma Phi Epsilon function last year and then sexually assaulted by a member who brought the intoxicated student back to his dorm room.
That incident was investigated by WKUPD and information was presented to the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute, according to court records.
The lawsuit filed against Massingille makes no mention of the other civil case, but its allegations of a lack of institutional control over Greek organizations parallel what is being alleged in that separate lawsuit.
“The sexual assault of plaintiff hardly exists in a vacuum,” Pescia said in the lawsuit. “In fact, just this month in February 2022, WKU students marched on campus in the Greek Life sexual assault protest and march.”