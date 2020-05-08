Valerie Brown has a visitor on her Warren County property, one that hasn’t been seen in this area in nearly a decade.
A male bewick’s wren, a small bird that is extremely rare east of the Mississippi River, has been at Brown’s property for about a week – the first time the species has been spotted in Warren County since 2011.
Brown, an avid bird watcher, immediately notified members of the Kentucky Ornithological Society of the sighting, and about 30 to 40 bird enthusiasts have come to see the bird this week.
“We’ve really been causing a stir in the birding community,” Brown said. “I let them come on the property, but everybody wore a mask because of the coronavirus. They have been very considerate about keeping social distance and wearing a mask on our property.”
One of those visitors was former Western Kentucky University Ogden College Dean Blaine Ferrell. He said the bewick’s wren has been declining in Kentucky.
“They are mostly in chaparral and bushy areas, mostly southwest and west of here,” Ferrell said. “We used to have some occasional spottings of them. They like near creeks and they like to hang around brush piles and cabins and stuff like that. They are a little bit out of their normal habitat when they are east like this and that is probably why they haven’t done as well, but nationwide there is no real conservation at this point.”
Brainard Palmer-Ball, author of the “Annotated Checklist of the Birds of Kentucky,” is an unofficial record keeper of bird sightings in Kentucky with the last 10 recorded sightings of the bewick’s wren noted in his book.
“It has kind of become a phantom, so to speak,” Palmer-Ball said. “It’s one of these few birds that has disappeared since I have been bird watchings. When I first started bird watching in the 1980s, I saw them regularly and into the 1990s. Then they started declining as they are doing everywhere else. We saw a few into the mid-2000s. I think the last one I saw personally was in 2007 or so. There were a few places they were hanging on in Kentucky, but then they kind of blipped out.
“The last few records were kind of outliers. ... I kind of figured I would never see one again. They hung on in a little area in Rutherford County, Tenn., until 2015, so they were still down there. They quit seeing them down there in the past five years, so we kind of thought the chance to see one of these things had kind of passed. It’s been really special to have one back.”
Ferrell suspects the reason they have become rare east of the Mississippi is because of habitat more than anything else.
“My guess is they are just rare and this poor little male has been singing his heart out,” Ferrell said. “He probably doesn’t have a mate, so he is probably going to take off from there and look for a place where he can get a mate.
“You never know. The bird just pops up and usually the males are the ones that go and find new ranges. If they don’t breed that population obviously doesn’t take hold.”
Palmer-Bell said he would love to know where it originated.
“The bewick’s wren is not a bird that stays in the same place year-round,” Palmer-Ball said. “The cardinals we see here, they pretty much stay around the same area year-round. The bewick’s wren is a bird that migrates south, so when they migrate back north there is the possibility that they migrate the wrong direction or a little too far. The bewick’s wren is not one that migrates a great distance so it is exceptional that even if this bird originated from East Texas or Arkansas or Missouri it is a pretty good way out of the way from where it should be.”
Palmer-Bell speculates this bird will stay for a while looking for a mate before moving on.
“It will probably move elsewhere at some point, try to find a female, and then migrate back south this fall,” he said. “Who knows if it will come back or go more in its normal range next year? It’s hard to say.”
