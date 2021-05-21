The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a suspect after a rash of graffiti messages were found throughout the downtown area Friday morning.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said the lone suspect is a white male with shaggy blonde hair and glasses who began spray-painting messages on several downtown businesses at about 4 a.m. Friday morning.
Ward said the department is working to assess exactly how many buildings were hit, although the Bowling Green Ballpark, the Bowling Green Daily News and Morris Jewelry are among the locations where the suspect left messages.
Ward said one message left on the sidewalk in Fountain Square Park read, “A public park only for the rich who live on the square.”
Graffiti left on the Bowling Green Daily News' building on College Street included messages such as, “Report news not propaganda” and “Yellow journalism is not news.”
Ward asked the public to pay attention to social and mainstream media throughout Friday for more footage and photos of the suspect to be released.
BGPD is asking for anyone who might have information on the suspect to call 270-393-4000 anonymously, or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
