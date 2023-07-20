ReTree-2022-Giveaway.jpeg
Re-Tree BG volunteers Nancy Bridges (left) and Stacey Camper (center) talk with tree recipient Tom Morris (right) during their October 2022 giveaway. Provided by Clara Verst

Re-Tree BG is accepting applications for its third tree giveaway since tornadoes tore through Bowling Green in December 2021.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.{/div}