Re-Tree BG is accepting applications for its third tree giveaway since tornadoes tore through Bowling Green in December 2021.
Bowling Green residents Clara Verst and Eleanor Bower, the group’s founders, said roughly half of the 85 trees are still available.
“We go out to everyone who requests a tree and do a site consultation with them,” Verst said. “We go out to their house, check with them and see where they want their tree planted. We look at the sun and the shade and power lines, any obstructions, and we help them decide what would be the best tree of what we have for their space.”
Trees will be available for pick up Sept. 30 at Preston Miller Park.
This year’s giveaway will cover all of Warren County to address canopy loss from the March 3 windstorm, when peak winds reached 60 to 80 mph, the National Weather Service reported.
Various maples, oaks, poplars and dogwoods, all native to the region, are available to applicants. Verst said the list this year has grown to include 21 species total.
“We have been trying to get more variety for the utility-friendly trees,” Verst said. “A lot of the areas that were hit (in 2021) were in the older part of the city and they’ve got powerlines, so we’re trying to find more things that they can plant underneath.”
Urban tree canopies have been shown to improve quality of life among locals while providing benefits to the local ecosystem.
A 2017 study by the U.S. Forest Service showed tree canopies and shade can mitigate the Surface Urban Heat Island (SUHI) effect caused by buildings and pavement absorbing heat. Another Forest Service study that same year showed trees in residential areas lowered energy use by an average of 7.2 percent.
Bower said beyond cost savings, trees help lower blood pressure and depression, all while filtering pollutants from the ground and air.
“People take trees for granted. We don’t think about them,” Bower said. “But when they’re gone, there’s so much that’s gone.”
Bower, who has forestry experience, regularly contacts tree recipients from previous giveaways to check on the status of their trees and diagnose any issues that appear.
“Everyone has said ‘oh, we’re so glad, even though they’re still baby trees,’ ” she said. “All of the trees we’ve given away have survived the winter and are doing well.”
Interested applicants can fill out the form on Re-Tree BG’s Facebook page. Applicants are responsible for planting trees themselves, but Verst said arrangements can be made for elderly or disabled people.
Recipients do not need to have lost trees on their property, Verst said, but must live an area near tornado or windstorm damage.
Trees are sourced from several nurseries, Verst said, such as Dropseed Native Plant Nursery, Tommy’s Garden Center and Morgan Tree Farm. Through past donations, Re-Tree has given out nearly 200 trees already.
The program has expanded in part due to a grant from the city, but Verst said that money was largely used in past giveaways.
She plans to reapply for the grant but said donations are always accepted through the Operation PRIDE link on their Facebook.
Verst said the team has a network of around 12 active volunteers and they’re always looking for more. Anyone interested in volunteering can email retreebg@gmail.com or attend the next meeting on Aug. 22 at the Bowling Green Community and Neighborhood Services building.