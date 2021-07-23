A Lexington nonprofit is partnering with the Warren County Public Library to bring an award-winning family literacy program to Bowling Green next month.
Prime Time Family Reading, a program that seeks to help families flourish by using books to discuss common issues in life, will be hosted by WCPL and Kentucky Humanities, an organization that strives to enhance civic engagement and interest in Kentucky’s heritage.
Storyteller Laura Beth Fox Ezell and Prime Time scholar Allison Bemiss will lead discussions on the subjects of fairness, greed, courage, individuality, trickery and determination. Participants of the Prime Time program will be challenged to apply new knowledge to their own lives. The sessions are targeted at families who have children between the ages of 6 and 10.
WCPL Community Outreach Manager Courtney Stevens said WCPL wanted to apply for a grant that would bring the Prime Time program to Bowling Green because it knew from a previous experience with the program that it helps children struggling with reading improve their skills outside of the classroom. The first Prime Time meeting will occur Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. inside The Foundry on 531 E. 11th Ave. in Bowling Green. The Foundry was selected as the site for the program because it is easier to host group meals and children’s programming there than at the Main and Bob Kirby branches, Stevens said.
“We already knew we loved the program, so we made an effort to bring the program back to the community,” Stevens said.
According to a Kentucky Humanities news release, Executive Director Bill Goodman is excited about the return of in-person Prime Time meetings following a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled for Prime Time Family Reading to return to libraries, classrooms and community organizations across the Commonwealth,” Goodman said. “Kentucky Humanities is passionate about promoting literacy and sharing the love of reading with people throughout Kentucky. Prime Time Family Reading brings families together through books and gets them talking to each other in ways they never have before.”
The launch of this year’s Prime Time program coincides with the opening of a WCPL satellite library inside The Foundry. The satellite library will open Aug. 10 and operate Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m.
“We will have a story time for English-speaking children on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. and a story time for Spanish-speaking children on Thursdays at 3 p.m.,” Stevens said. “We would love families to come to enjoy the new library when it opens up.”
Additional Prime Time sessions will take place Aug. 16, 23 and 30 and on Sept. 13 and 20. The literacy program is available to the public at no charge and includes free meals, door prizes and educational programming for children under the age of 6. In order to take part in the program, participants will need to fill out a registration form either at The Foundry or at a WCPL branch. Those who are interested in the program can also access a registration form by emailing Stevens at courtneys @warrenpl.org. Registration forms are available in both English and Spanish, Stevens said.