Kentucky's Real ID rollout is getting real, with six locations around the state churning out about 500 IDs per day, and perhaps no one is happier about that than Warren Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall.
Speaking at a Bowling Green Rotary Club meeting Wednesday, Duvall said she was giving "the very last Real ID speech I'll ever give" now that production of the licenses that comply with the federal Real ID Act passed in 2005 has been switched from circuit court clerk's offices like hers to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
"Collectively, the circuit court clerks are happy that the executive branch has taken over," Duvall said. "All our constitutional duties deal with the courts. This will give us more time for court duties."
Eventually.
For now, Warren County residents who have a current driver’s license, permit or identification card may apply for a Real ID-compliant version if they want to use a state-issued credential to meet upcoming Real ID requirements that go into effect Oct. 1.
Those IDs can be obtained at a temporary KYTC office at 360 E. Eighth Ave. in Stadium Park Plaza near Starbucks. They will be fully compliant with federal law enacted to increase security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and will be needed to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings.
But Duvall's office will continue for an indefinite period to produce standard driver's licenses that aren't federally compliant.
"I may be issuing cards for another year or so," Duvall said.
Those standard driver’s licenses that aren't Real ID compliant will cost $43 for eight years. The cost of a four-year Real ID license is $24 and $48 for an eight-year license.
The KYTC website said the new license will require a proof of identity document such as a birth certificate, proof of Social Security number and proof of residency such as a utility bill. The name has to be the same on all documents, so those people whose names have changed because of marriage or other reasons may need to provide additional documents.
Duvall has been spreading the word about the required documentation and preparing for the launch of Real ID since the state legislature passed a bill in 2017 to bring Kentucky into full compliance with the federal law.
"It has been three years of living and breathing Real ID," she said.
She said the state's plan to have circuit court clerks issue Real IDs encountered problems with the "pilot" offices opened last year in Woodford and Franklin counties.
"They were trying to perform their obligations to the court, but making the Real IDs was taking away from that," Duvall said. "Real ID is way more involved than issuing regular driver's licenses."
Those two circuit court clerk's offices are continuing to produce Real IDs for residents of their counties, but they have now been joined by KYTC offices in Frankfort, Bowling Green, Somerset and Paducah.
It's the first step in a plan to roll out 12 regional Department of Vehicle Regulation offices that will each produce the Real IDs for multiple counties.
When that plan was announced in November, the Bowling Green office was expected to serve 10 counties: Warren, Todd, Monroe, Metcalfe, Logan, Simpson, Allen, Barren, Butler and Edmonson.
The Bowling Green office opened Jan. 6, serving only Warren County residents. Matt Henderson, KYTC's vehicle regulation commissioner, said when the two-station Bowling Green office opened that it could eventually serve more than those 10 counties.
Later in the month, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky residents would be allowed to go to any of the four regional offices to get their Real IDs. He also announced that Frankfort attorney and former assistant attorney general Sarah Jackson would be serving as Real ID project manager. She will report directly to Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
In the meantime, KYTC Office of Public Affairs Executive Director Naitore Djigbenou said the four regional offices plus the two circuit court clerk's offices are producing about 500 Real IDs per day, with about half of those being made at the Frankfort regional office.
"The highest volume is in Frankfort, where we have 10 work stations," Djigbenou said.
She said KYTC is promoting Frankfort as a location where any Kentucky resident can come to get the federally compliant licenses, but the other locations can serve as regional offices as well.
"We're not advertising that Bowling Green is a regional office yet," Djigbenou said, "but if someone from Edmonson County wants to come there and get a Real ID they're not going to be turned away."
She said Bowling Green's temporary office now has three work stations. Plans call for moving the Real ID office in a couple of months to a 3,000-square-foot, 10-station quarters on the Seventh Street side of the plaza next door to Bowling Green Ballpark.
Both Djigbenou and Duvall stressed the importance of bringing the necessary documents if you're planning to get a Real ID. Information about the requirements can be found at the drive.ky.gov website.
