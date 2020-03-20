More than half the students in the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools are economically disadvantaged – a label that’s based on their family’s income eligibility for free or reduced-price meals at school.
So when local Realtor Beth Wheeler learned that schools would be closed for weeks amid Kentucky’s growing coronavirus outbreak – while still continuing to serve their food-insecure students – she wanted to do something to help.
“We have a huge need in this community. We’ve got kids that don’t have food at home,” Wheeler said.
Through her workplace at EXIT Experience Realty, Wheeler is asking the community to donate shelf-stable items to help fill an immediate need for families.
She hopes some good can come out of the current public health crisis that’s shuttering schools, businesses and local government offices.
“My prayer is that this will build some momentum and get people into the habit of helping and giving,” Wheeler said. “This will help people to stop long enough to help them think about these things.”
During the workweek, between 9 a.m. and noon, Wheeler is asking those interested in supporting local schools to contact her via email at bethwsalesky@gmail.com or by phone at 270-202-1169 to drop off donations.
Wheeler’s asking for shelf-stable items that are easy to open, including peanut butter crackers, Pop Tarts, breakfast cereals, protein and granola bars, snack foods and canned goods.
Hoping to help with their supply needs, Wheeler said she reached out to Todd Hazel, Warren County Public Schools’ director of student services.
Starting this week, WCPS bus drivers have delivered meals to students and schools have been used as sites where families can pick up breakfast and lunch to go.
On Wednesday, the district announced on social media that it had served more than 15,000 meals to children in the community since Monday. For the Bowling Green Independent School District, which is also offering students meals, that number had grown to more than 11,000 by Thursday.
“The families that we are particularly helping are ones that don’t have transportation and can’t get out,” Hazel told the Daily News. Despite the challenge, district staff are working around the clock to make things happen, and he thanked the community for its support.
“I can’t say enough about the community and how they’ve come together to help all students,” Hazel said, adding that continued support will be needed going forward.
“If we’re working together in the long-term, this is going to be much more of a benefit,” Hazel said.
Wheeler’s church, Crossland Community Church, has also been collecting food donations for local schools in preparation to launch a program called “Helping Hands, Ending Hunger.”
Joel Hawkins, pastor of staff and ministries at Crossland, said congregants had even been boxing up food donations last week when news of school closures hit. Now that food will go to the new flash food drive, he said.
“We just see the need. … A lot of these kids are at home by themselves and it’s important that they have food to eat,” he said.
Despite the disruption to local residents’ lives, Hawkins said he can look out and see a lot of good happening in the community during a tough time.
“I think that’s what Bowling Green’s all about,” he said.
