A longtime effort to address food insecurity among area children and their families has taken new shape amid the coronavirus pandemic – but its mission might be more vital now than ever.
In its ninth year, the Realtors Hope for Hunger event has pivoted to a food sorting and delivery effort. In years past, members of the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky and other business partners slept in tents along Campbell Lane to raise awareness and collect monetary and item donations to address homelessness and food insecurity.
The coronavirus pandemic forced association members to get creative and mix things up this year, however.
“We know that the need this year is just so great,” said Angi Cline, a local Realtor with the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky. Cline chairs the association’s outreach and community service group.
By joining forces with Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, the association was able to collect and sort more than 22,000 pounds of nonperishable food – more than 12,000 pounds of which will be distributed throughout Bowling Green and Warren County, according to a news release.
The organization said 127,900 servings or more than 22,000 pounds of nonperishable cans and boxes of food were collected and sorted at the warehouse of the regional food bank, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, in Elizabethtown earlier this month. On Thursday, a Feeding America truck pulled up to the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Center to unload the donations.
“They have been truly instrumental in our event this year. Without them we could not have gotten all of the food ordered that we needed to order,” Cline said.
School-based family resource center coordinators will play a key role during the next step of distributing the donations over the next several weeks, Cline said.
“Distribution is already in the works,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Seems to me there is a whole segment the population who claims some one has to feed them breakfast, lunch and dinner. What did they do with the food stamps? What did they spend it on, at the "Beer, Wine, Lottery" store? I am tired of people whining with their hands out all the time and people with bleeding hearts enabling these whiners. I can't get people to work on my farm so I know there is plenty of work available and these whiners don't want to do hard work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.