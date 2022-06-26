Kentucky Realtors will provide assistance to Kentucky residents affected by tornadoes that swept through the state in December.
In-person applications will be taken in the lobby of the Holiday Inn University Plaza at 1021 Wilkinson Trace from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday.
Eligible applicants are those who need financial help with monthly mortgage expenses for the primary residence that was damaged by the tornadoes or rental costs that arose because of displacement caused by the tornadoes. Alternatively, people can get reimbursement for already paid hotel expenses, according to a news release from Kentucky Realtors.
Each household can apply for funds in only one of the three categories. After qualification, they will be able to receive assistance for up to three months of expenses or as much as $3,000.
The overall distribution is $1.5 million.
Paul Del Rio, director of communications, marketing and member programs at Kentucky Realtors, said 405 applications have been received and processed. Out of those applications, 261 were approved. Del Rio said that as long as applicants meet the requirements for eligibility, the success rate of applications is 100%.
Del Rio said the number of applications is smaller than Kentucky Realtors would like to see and that more people should reach out to get help or just share information by word of mouth.
The relief fund aims to “ease the tremendous hardship, worry and challenges of many by offsetting the costs of the basic need of housing,” according to the news release from Kentucky Realtors.
The deadline to submit an application for financial assistance was extended to Sept. 30. The form can be found at www.ky realtors.com/relief.
Questions about the form or the application process can be answered at 859-263-7377 or via email at kyrealtors@kyrealtors.com.