An argument at a recreation league basketball game Monday night at Mike O. Buchanon Park between a parent and a coach resulted in the arrest of the coach after he reportedly fired a gunshot and assaulted the parent.
Dannie N. House, 44, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers from Post 3 were contacted around 8:45 p.m. Monday about a shots fired incident at the park on Nashville Road.
A witness reported that House and Matthew Martin, a parent of a player on the opposing team, were involved in a verbal argument in the gym that led to a physical altercation outside, an arrest citation said.
Martin reported that House grabbed a gun and pointed it at his head, and that House fired a shot before Martin was able to disarm him and keep House on the ground until law enforcement arrived, the citation said.
Another witness reported House “pistol-whipped” Martin, who had a cut on his cheek, the citation said.
House told police that, while outside, Martin approached him and threatened him, and House “stated he grabbed his gun to de-escalate the situation and fired a shot in the air,” House’s arrest citation said.
