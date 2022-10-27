As children prepare to hit the streets in search of Halloween candy, recommended trick-or-treating times are being set around the area.
Warren County’s recommended hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, while Bowling Green’s are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.
City of Bowling Green Public Information Officer Debi Highland West said the city doesn’t actually set hours for trick-or-treating, and these are only recommended times.
“We don’t regulate it,” she said. “We leave trick-or-treat times up to the discretion of the parents to decide what’s best for their children.”
Bowling Green Police Department Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said the hours are not strictly enforced.
“They are just recommended so that it stays relatively organized and people know when to expect the largest volume of trick-or-treaters,” he said.
Other cities and counties will follow similar trick-or-treat schedules on Monday, with Edmonson and Allen counties’ hours from 4 to 7 p.m. and Franklin’s from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Logan County, Russellville and Munfordville’s trick-or-treat times are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Information on the city of Morgantown’s Facebook page said that for the 15th year, the city will close streets, allowing for the safe passage of trick-or-treaters, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
A map of the closed streets can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
With large numbers of children expected to be out on Halloween night, safety is a concern and Ward said trick-or-treaters should travel in groups or pairs and should be careful stepping into roadways.
“Be especially careful crossing the street and don’t cross between parked cars,” he said.
Ward also recommends that children wear reflective clothing and carry glowsticks or flashlights so they can be easily seen by drivers.
Additional Halloween activities will also take place throughout the region, giving children other opportunities to trick-or-treat.
Downtown Bowling Green Scare on the Square, a free evening of trick-or-treating with Fountain Square retailers, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fountain Square Park. Dressing up is recommended, with a costume contest at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be located around the square, and there will be live music by DJ Baker under the Capitol Theater entrance.
There will also be plenty of Halloween fun after the activities on the square, with Fountain Square Players hosting a free production of “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at 7 p.m. at the Capitol and a free Halloween movie at 6:30 p.m. at SoKY Marketplace.
Glasgow’s Shindig on the SCARE will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday on the square with a farmers market featuring vendors from Bounty of the Barrens, food trucks, live music by High Fidelity and kid’s activities. Kids 10 and under are encouraged to dress up in costumes for trick-or-treating around the square.
Munfordville will have Trick or Treat on the Courthouse Square from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cruise-In Trunk or Treat will be Saturday at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow. The cruise-in will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and trunk or treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
Park City Halloween Trick or Treat will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in front of city hall, with a free Halloween movie shown afterward, weather permitting.