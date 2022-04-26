It was a historic moment Monday for Arts of Southern Kentucky as the group’s president and CEO, Jeff Reed, announced the single largest gift in the history of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Robert Ramsey recently gifted $1.75 million to the organization for the creation of the Ramsey Theatre Company.
The company will serve as the resident professional theatre ensemble at SKyPAC and will produce at least three Broadway shows each season.
BG On Stage director Elise Charny will direct the company’s first production, “Beauty and the Beast,” which is scheduled for June 24, 2023.
“This new announcement allows us a lot of freedom,” Reed said. “We can control what we want to play, when we do it and we can also control the quality. I’m really quite excited about all of that.”
He said the new group will be a professional theater and will draw its lead actors from auditions across the country. Ensemble actors will come from within the region.
“We will pay them, and we will get the very best people,” Reed said. “We have a lot of people in our community who have a lot of professional theater experience. We are hopeful they will take advantage of this opportunity as well as students at WKU who need professional experience. We hope they will join with us to make this successful.”
Orchestra Kentucky will provide the music for the group’s shows. Reed said the Ramsey Theatre Company will be structured similarly to the Lexington Opera.
Citing their love of Broadway shows, Robert Ramsey said the gift was a way to bring Broadway shows he and his late wife, Willanna Ramsey, enjoyed seeing in Nashville and Louisville.
“Basically, we just want to keep the arts going in Bowling Green,” he said. “So we hope the Ramsey Theatre Company will be the beginning of more entertaining shows and will bring more Broadway shows to Bowling Green. I just hope the people in this area will continue to support it.
“I know that this theater group is a step in the right direction and through great leadership with the Arts of Southern Kentucky staff and support from the community, it will succeed in bringing great shows to our area,” Robert Ramsey said.
Charny said the opportunity was “once in a lifetime” to lead the new group.
“Someone better pinch me, because my dreams are coming true,” she said. “With the Ramsey Theatre Company, we will be able to bring high-quality, professional theatrical performances to the SKyPAC stage.”
Subscriptions to the 2022-2023 Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, which also includes one Ramsey Theatre Company production, may be purchased by calling the SKyPAC box office at 270-904-1880 or by visiting in person at 601 College St.
Robert Ramsey’s gift comes on the heels of a $1 million donation made in 2021 by Rita and Jim Scott, which was previously the largest investment ever made to Arts of Southern Kentucky.