Closing out an abnormally hot and dry September, Bowling Green soared 20 degrees above normal Monday with a new daily high temperature record of 97 degrees.
Bowling Green tied the 1939 record of 22 days of 90-plus degree weather during its overall third hottest September on record.
With an average high of 91.6 degrees and an average low of 64.9 degrees, the average temperature of 78.3 degrees in September was 8 degrees above normal.
“It really, literally, is the summer that won’t end,” said Ron Steve, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Louisville.
Bowling Green also recorded its fourth-driest September with just 0.21 inch of rain, contributing to what could prove to be Kentucky’s driest or second-driest and second-hottest September on record, according to Stuart Foster, state climatologist and director of the Kentucky Mesonet.
Louisville and Lexington broke overall heat records, respective records for the most 90-plus degree days and dryness records – with just 0.04 inch of rain in Louisville and no measurable rainfall in Lexington this past month.
“We’ve never had that combination of unusually hot weather with extreme dryness,” Foster said. “We’re in somewhat uncharted territory.”
Last year, the state recorded its third-wettest September with about 8 inches of rain. And the first half of this year was also abnormally wet. Bowling Green received significant downpours in February and June, resulting in its second-wettest February and ninth-wettest June on record.
But dryness started to creep up in August, leading to a “flash drought.”
“We’ve transformed our situation from being abnormally wet to being abnormally dry in a short period of time,” Foster said. “It’s come on remarkably fast.”
The U.S. National Climate Assessment lists intensifying droughts, increasing heavy downpours and declines in surface water quality as results of climate change, which affects agriculture, energy production, industry, recreation and the environment. Droughts and floods are both becoming more frequent because warmer temperatures increase water evaporation and warmer air can retain more moisture.
Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor painted the Southeast largely in shades of yellow and brown in its most recent map, indicating that the late-summer heat intensified and expanded drought conditions across the region.
Statewide, 31 of 71 Kentucky Mesonet stations recorded less than one-tenth of an inch of rain for the entire month.
Foster anticipates that Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor will indicate deteriorating conditions statewide.
So far, the drought’s impacts locally have mostly been limited to brown lawns and agricultural plots. Smaller communities that get their water from smaller watersheds could potentially be affected, but “we’re still not seeing significant impacts on municipal water supplies,” Foster said.
For Richard Grant of Grant’s Farm Produce, the extreme heat and drought combination has been significant. Grant grows vegetables on about 50 acres of land in Bowling Green, and about 10 percent of his family farm’s annual income comes from turnip greens. But due to the drought, these seeds haven’t sprouted.
“It’s just too hot and too dry,” Grant said. “It’s been the worst September in history.”
Between the ups and downs of flooding and droughts recently, it’s been one extreme after another, he added, echoing Foster’s sentiment that it’s “uncharted territory.”
He’s been tracking weather updates, waiting for the announcement of a cold front and an end to this costly heat.
The weather forecast currently calls for cooler temperatures starting Friday.
“I’ve been counting down the hours,” Grant said.
But before then, Bowling Green might witness its hottest October day if temperatures Tuesday climb above 94 degrees.
