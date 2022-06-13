Monday’s temperatures in the high 90s are only the start of a heatwave that has become the subject of weather advisories in southcentral Kentucky, as well as other parts of the United States.

Landon Hampton, a meteorologist and founder of online real-time weather source Wx Or Not Bowling Green, said the scorching temperatures will probably stay around for some time.

Hampton said the heatwave was brought about by an excessive dry spell. He noted that high levels of humidity are “really pushing” the heat index.

The heat index can be estimated by looking at air temperature and relative humidity. This week, heat indices may potentially hit 105 to 110 degrees.

“It has been a while since we have had successive days with heat advisories,” he said.

High temperatures are expected in the 90s for at least the rest of the week.

Hampton said the last time Bowling Green went through similar weather conditions was in August 2012.

The highest temperature during that spell was 101 degrees. Hampton said that this benchmark will likely be surpassed Tuesday or Wednesday.

Along with the heat advisories, utilities are encouraging consumers to conserve energy.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is urging consumers to reduce electric usage as much as possible from 2 and 5 p.m. daily until further notice.

Unusually high temperatures are causing greater demands on the electric system, which could affect reliability, according to a news release from Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp.

The current heat wave has broken numerous records across the country.

Phoenix had weekend highs of 114, and Las Vegas’ reading of 109 degrees tied the record high for the date, according to The Associated Press.

The National Weather Service said the highest temperature ever recorded in Bowling Green was 113 on July 28, 1930.

Hampton said it is very unlikely that the record will be broken in this heatwave.

High heat indices can be dangerous for human health, as they can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the National Weather Service.

Hampton said it is “an absolute necessity” to do “the Big Two”: stay hydrated and reapply sunblock.

Hampton also recommended wearing light, loose clothing and a hat.

