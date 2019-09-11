Touching down at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport at 7:20 a.m., Wednesday, the Beechcraft Bonanza airplane originating from Elizabethton, Tenn., went largely unnoticed by commuters along Scottsville Road and even by airport workers who were mostly curious about the plane that was on the runway for roughly 30 seconds before again going airborne.
But those few who saw the plane piloted by Dan Moore were witnesses to what is expected to be a record-setting flight and one that Moore hopes will ensure that some other early-morning Sept. 11 flights won't be forgotten.
Moore, owner of Watauga Flight Service of Elizabethton, was attempting Wednesday to break the Guinness World Record for most airfields visited in 24 hours by a fixed-wing aircraft.
He posted on Twitter late Wednesday that the final count was 91 landings by one pilot. "This will break the current record of 87 landings set by two pilots! Thanks, everyone, for your support!!!"
A few minutes ahead of schedule when he touched down in Bowling Green, Moore is taking aim at the record of 87 airfields set by British pilots Mike Roberts and Nicholas Rogers in 2017. Moore's goal: to visit 110 airfields, matching the number of floors in New York's World Trade Center when it was destroyed by terrorist-piloted planes Sept. 11, 2001.
"I feel strongly that we can't forget what happened on that day," Moore said Monday as he prepared for the flight. "When I started looking at making an attempt on this record, I thought I would like to have a tie-in to 9/11."
Like many Americans, the 48-year-old Moore has vivid memories of the day when four passenger airliners were hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists, with two crashing into the World Trade Center, one crashing into the Pentagon in Washington and a fourth crashing in a Pennsylvania field after passengers thwarted the terrorists.
Moore, who has been flying for 32 years, remembers details of that day.
"I was getting ready to fly in the same type of airplane, a Beechcraft," he said. "I had a contract to photograph some tobacco allotments. I wasn't watching the news and didn't know about the attacks until the guys at the airport told me that airspace was closed for the whole country.
"It's not something you consider could ever happen. It changed aviation from that day forward."
While many honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed by the terrorists on the anniversary of the tragedy, Moore has taken his commemoration to another level. His flight plan calls for him to touch down at airports in seven states during a 19-hour day, stopping for fuel every three to four hours.
"It's a very lofty goal," he admits. "A lot of things are going to have to go my way to get to 110. I'll need good weather and no delays."
Like the Bowling Green stop, most of Moore's touchdowns will last a minute or less, just long enough for him to record evidence that he was on the ground. He rounded up sponsors to help pay his expenses for the trip, but he said this record attempt isn't a fundraiser but an awareness-raiser.
"It's human nature that memories grow dimmer the further you get from an event," he said. "But I recall the horror we all felt on 9/11. None of us in a million years thought something like that could happen.
"It's something we should never forget."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.