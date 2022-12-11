On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, Scott Henon and some of his Tony Henon Construction employees sifted through brick fragments and other debris torn from the company’s headquarters at 1510 U.S. 31-W Bypass.
Not far down the bypass, the Que Buenos and Thai Express restaurants and the WK Liquors store had been largely reduced to rubble by the EF-3 tornado that seemed to target with its 150-mph winds the heavily commercial stretch of road.
From Broadway Avenue to the University Drive roundabout, businesses like Signature Signs, Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream and Kirk’s Auto Mart saw their roofs and walls destroyed by a storm that came in the night, turning the once-vibrant stretch of road into a jumble of downed power lines and debris that looked like a giant jigsaw puzzle with many of the pieces missing.
A year later, the piles of debris are gone but the puzzle still isn’t complete.
Some businesses, like Henon Construction and Signature Signs, rebuilt quickly from the deadliest storm to ever hit Bowling Green. Others are only now beginning to re-open, some remain in limbo and those that were tenants in the Houchens Industries-owned Plaza shopping center are searching for new homes as that decades-old strip center is declared a total loss.
That mixed bag of rebuilding leaves Henon feeling both lucky to not have suffered more damage and concerned about the fate of some of his bypass neighbors.
“We were pretty fortunate in the amount of damage we had,” Henon said. “We were able to organize and take care of most of it in about 90 days, except for a few minor things.
“It’s a shame, though, that we’re at the one-year anniversary and several businesses seem like they haven’t been able to begin repairs.”
The fate of some, like WK Liquors and the Que Buenos and Thai Express restaurants, is still unknown; but tenants of the heavily damaged Plaza shopping center at least now know they’re being displaced.
In an email, Houchens Industries CEO Dion Houchins said: “The Plaza shopping center has only recently been declared a total loss by our insurance carrier, and we will have the center razed at some point in the near future.
“We do not, however, have any immediate plans for the real estate.”
That news sent longtime tenants like the Wishy Washy laundry and the St. Teresa Thrift Store looking for new quarters.
Wishy Washy, which has been operating with a boarded-up front window since the tornado, has already made plans to move to a space in the Western Gateway Shopping Center at 1901 Russellville Road.
A tenant that had been in the Plaza shopping center since the 1960s, Paul’s Barber Shop, was blown out of existence by the tornado. Its owners, though, have moved on.
Brothers Tyler and Travis Rossi were running the barber shop that was once owned by their grandfather John Demunbrun, who bought it from its namesake Paul Stice.
Paul’s took such a hit from the storm that the brothers couldn’t re-open, but they quickly landed at the Hairitage Barber Shop just up the road at 651 U.S. 31-W Bypass.
“We’re still just doing our thing,” said Tyler Rossi. “We don’t have anything to be unhappy about. We just lost a spot.”
Tyler Rossi said Hairitage co-owner Keith Lindsey was one of a number of fellow barbers to reach out and offer assistance after the tornado.
Like the Rossi brothers, Signature Signs owner David Holland said offers of help came soon after the disastrous storm left his business with a gaping hole in its roof and plenty of other damage.
“We’ve really been blessed,” Holland said. “The best thing I ever did was call (Scott & Murphy Construction CEO) Mike Murphy the day after the tornado.
“He had a crew show up Monday, and they had a new roof installed by Thursday.”
Holland said volunteers from the Kiwanis Club and from the Bowling Green community pitched in to help him get the business temporarily relocated to a downtown building he owns and to reopen on the bypass within four months after the storm.
“A lot of people helped make it happen,” Holland said. “I have a lot of gratitude for this community.”
Holland, who said his insurance coverage has allowed him to upgrade his equipment, has recovered from the storm damage more quickly than some who have seen delays in getting the materials needed to rebuild.
Brad Kirk, who owns Hip Hop Fashions and Kirk’s Auto Mart at 1562 U.S. 31-W Bypass, is only now to the point where he can re-open the businesses.
“It has been a long road,” Kirk said. “The tornado peeled our roof back and flooded the inside of the building.”
Kirk was able to temporarily move the automobile sales business to a downtown location he owns, but the fashion store had to be rebuilt in what turned out to be a year-long process.
“We were in the middle of the supply chain and labor problems,” Kirk said. “Everybody was so far behind. It held us up.”
Kirk said he and his wife opted not to re-open the beauty parlor that was adjacent to the fashion store, instead rebuilding the store to make it “nicer than what it was.”
Despite the year-long wait to get back in business, Kirk considers himself luckier than other business owners.
“I feel sorry for some who haven’t been able to build back,” he said.
Some are still trying.
Rian Barefoot, owner of the Rian’s Fatted Calf Meat Shoppe on Broadway Avenue near the bypass, is hoping to be back in the heavily damaged building by Christmas after first thinking he could re-open in October.
“It has taken a lot longer than I thought,” said Barefoot, who has operated the meat market since 2007 and moved it from a bypass location to Broadway Avenue in 2019.
Repairing the extensive damage to the building, difficult to begin with, has only been further complicated by supply chain problems.
Still, Barefoot feels fortunate to be near a re-opening after witnessing the damage done by the tornado a year ago.
“At about 1:20 a.m. I got a call from the alarm system saying the power was out in the building,” Barefoot recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it at first, then somebody said they saw on TV that my building was damaged.
“I don’t know how I got my vehicle through that night with all the electric poles down, but I made it. I was mesmerized by what I saw. Water was just pouring through the roof.”
Like Holland, Barefoot said the response from the community has helped keep him going.
“Customers have bought gift certificates to help us,” he said. “The community has been so great. People want to help. Bowling Green is just a great place to live.”