Meetings planned to address solid waste hauling
Recyclables like these have been bound for the trash bin since April 2020, when Southern Recycling ended its curbside recycling program in Warren County, but the Recyclops company is now taking signups for a subscription recycling service expected to begin next month.

Football, tailgating and ... aluminum recycling?

