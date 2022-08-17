Football, tailgating and ... aluminum recycling?
That’s the formula the Utah-based Recyclops company hopes will jump-start its new curbside recycling program in Bowling Green and Warren County.
Partnering with Russellville’s Logan Aluminum, Recyclops plans to set up at Western Kentucky University’s Aug. 27 home football opener against Austin Peay and at WKU’s other five home games, collecting aluminum cans and signing up customers for a residential service it hopes to launch the week of Sept. 12.
That football opener will also lead to weekly aluminum can collections on the WKU campus, something that Recyclops hopes will raise awareness and spur local residents to sign up for its subscription-based service.
“We’re working on partnerships with local businesses and other organizations,” said Dennis Wise, vice president of sales and business development for Recyclops. “We’ve already established one with WKU and Logan Aluminum. We’ll kick off our service in the region at the WKU games in an effort to see that aluminum cans don’t go in the trash.”
A relationship with WKU is important, Wise said, for Recyclops to reach the participation level needed to make its business model work as it enters the Kentucky market for the first time.
“In any location we go into, we need a certain number of people to subscribe before we begin operations,” said Wise, who is spending much of his time in Bowling Green preparing for the launch of the recycling service.
That number is usually somewhere between 10% and 20% of the residents, but Wise is hoping for a bigger number in Bowling Green because of the presence of the university, the population density and the fact that the company is charging a lower-than-normal rate here.
After negotiations with Warren Fiscal Court’s solid waste committee, Recyclops will be offering its every-other-week curbside pickup of paper, plastics, metal and cardboard for $8.50 per month for Bowling Green city residents. Glass recycling will cost another $5 per month.
The price for county residents outside the city limits is $10.50 per month, with glass again costing an extra $5.
Wise said Recyclops, a corporation that commits to creating a material positive impact on society and the environment from its operations, normally charges about $12 for its basic service plus an extra $7 for glass.
Because of the lower price locally, Wise said: “We have to be efficient here.”
That means getting a high number of residents signing up for a service that involves Uber-like independent contractors picking up the recyclables.
“We hope to get close to 25% here,” Wise said.
Efforts to build toward that goal have hardly started, with Recyclops doing little more than including Bowling Green and Warren County on the signup page of its website.
Wise said the company has been waiting on final approval of its franchise agreement with the county, which is statutorily required to develop a solid waste management plan to manage the municipal solid waste generated in the county.
Despite the delay, Wise said about 400 residents have already signed up for the service that will be the first curbside recycling option in the county since Southern Recycling ended its service in 2020.
“The response has been tremendous,” Wise said. “We really haven’t done any outreach to potential advocacy groups. Very soon you’ll see information all over the place.”
As it’s ramping up efforts to sign up local residents to its service, Recyclops is also looking for the contractors who will do the curbside pickups.
“It’s a very close approximation to Uber,” Wise said. “We work with independent contractors who use their own vehicles. Most are ‘gig economy’ people, but some do it full-time.”
Those contractors will pick up recyclables from residents who will be provided with teal-colored bags for paper, plastic and metal items and possibly a second bag for glass. Cardboard will not be bagged.
Under its original plan, Recyclops was going to send the recyclables to a Nashville materials recovery facility, but Wise said the plan now is to send them to a facility in Louisville where dropping off is easier.
Wise said Recyclops will also be reaching out to businesses, churches and civic organizations about getting involved in its recycling program.
“Generally, we begin the residential service first and then approach commercial businesses,” he said.
Recyclops, a 9-year-old company that now operates in nearly 200 markets across 19 states, has links for residents to sign up for its service or to apply to be a driver at recyclops.com.
