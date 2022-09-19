The attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law has formally requested a modification of his bond.
Issac A. Johnson, 55, of Bowling Green, is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond and facing a murder charge in the death of Eddie A. Thompson, 54, of Bowling Green.
Thompson was shot May 27 at an apartment on Walnut Creek Court and was pronounced dead May 30 at The Medical Center.
Johnson's attorney, Matt Baker, had filed a motion to have Johnson's cash bond modified to a surety bond.
Baker said Johnson has supportive family and would be unlikely to criminally offend or miss a court date if he were to be released on bond.
Baker also referenced Johnson's status as a veteran and said that while the charge against Johnson was serious, the circumstances surrounding the incident merited consideration.
Johnson received two phone calls the day of the shooting from his son, who told him that Thompson was drunk and belligerent, according to prior court testimony.
After the second call, Johnson went to his sister's home with a handgun and a rifle, took the rifle out of the trunk and carried it into the home, Warren County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert Smith testified at a June preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Thompson suffered a gunshot wound to his right hip and told law enforcement that Johnson shot him.
Johnson drove back to his home on Lois Lane, where the sheriff's office later contacted him.
Smith testified that Johnson acknowledged carrying the rifle into his sister's home and told law enforcement a "negligent discharge occurred."
"He's a kind person put in a bad situation," Baker said in court Monday.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kori Bumgarner opposed modifying the bond, saying that Johnson traveled to his sister's apartment with firearms, shot Thompson from "near point-blank range" and then drove home.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said he would review the evidence in the case before issuing a ruling on the bond motion. He directed Johnson to return to court Nov. 7 for a pretrial conference.
