President Joe Biden’s delay in fulfilling a campaign promise – to sign a proclamation and raise the cap on national refugee admissions from the historic low set by his predecessor – meant that Bowling Green’s International Center of Kentucky had to cancel more than 100 arrivals in March.
Last month, when Biden announced he would not increase refugee admissions this fiscal year and said the annual admissions cap of 15,000 set by then-President Donald Trump was justified, International Center Director Albert Mbanfu said the decision “was like a punch in the gut.”
Hoping to bounce back after seeing its refugee arrivals slow to a trickle under the Trump administration, the International Center proposed resettling up to 500 refugees in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021.
Under Trump, nongovernmental agencies like the International Center saw federal funding decline as admissions dwindled to historic lows. Many scaled back their programs and made staffing cuts, and more than 100 offices closed.
The International Center escaped that fate, and its leader was cautiously optimistic in early March that it was witnessing the gradual rebirth of the nation’s refugee program.
Facing sharp criticism from Democratic allies in Congress and refugee advocates, Biden reversed course. His administration said it would issue a new, increased cap by the middle of May, but it did not specify by how much.
For its part, the Biden administration has said there are logistical challenges with increasing refugee admissions.
According to Vox, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the “challenge is not the cap,” but “the challenge is the ability to process, the funding, the staffing (to) welcome refugees.”
Reuters, which quoted an anonymous U.S. official, said Biden has moved cautiously out of concerns over optics. Admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months could make Biden look “too open” or “soft,” the official told Reuters.
Asked about the Biden administration’s determination and ensuing reversal, Mbanfu said he welcomed the change.
Still, the Biden administration’s delay meant that the International Center had to cancel plans to welcome 105 refugee arrivals in March. As of March 9, then halfway into the center’s current fiscal year, it had only resettled 54 arrivals.
Mbanfu remains skeptical, however, that the country will be able to hit this year the 62,500-threshold Biden set after he entered office and revised a promise he made on the campaign trail to resettle 125,000 refugees once he took office.
The delay leaves refugees abroad in a precarious limbo, Mbanfu said. The longer the delay, the more likely important documents are to expire, which means they have to begin the process all over again. Refugees have to be vetted while still overseas and cleared for entry to the U.S., unlike migrants who arrive at a U.S. border and then ask for asylum.
Once you disrupt the process, Mbanfu said, “it’s not like you can just switch it off and switch it on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.