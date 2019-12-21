One by one, well over 100 refugee children stepped up to receive a race car, baby doll or other gifts from Santa Claus during the fifth annual toy donation event held Saturday at the International Center of Kentucky.
For many, it was their first time meeting Santa and experiencing the Christmas tradition, and it was made possible thanks to a partnership between the law firm of Flora Templeton Stuart and Toys for Tots.
“This is what Christmas is,” said Stuart, who handed out gifts with Santa at her side during the event.
When each child timidly approached St. Nick, they were offered a choice of toy from bulging garbage bags brimming with presents. In total, Stuart said she chipped in at least 160 toys in partnership with Toys for Tots.
“These are young kids that have come in. Some of them have never seen Santa before, never had Christmas. It’s just a very moving experience, and I look forward to it every year,” said Stuart, who also sits on the International Center’s board.
Albert Mbanfu, the International Center’s executive director, was ecstatic about this year’s donation, which he said drew many more children than he initially anticipated. He appreciated Stuart, Toys for Tots and the center’s board members for making the donation possible.
“We want to sincerely thank all of them,” he said.
All told, Mbanfu estimated more than 200 toys were given away.
“Many of them have never experienced Christmas in the United States, and this is their first time, so they’re excited as you can see,” he said, speaking in an interview as many of the children shrieked with excitement and played in the space behind the International Center.
“We are also excited that we can make them have that smile to enjoy the wonderful toys that have been made available to them,” he said, adding that he loved seeing the kids tear open the packaging on their toys, smile and laugh and speak excitedly in their native languages.
“You can see that the smile alone tells you everything about the joy that’s within them,” he said.
For many of the refugees, especially those just recently arriving in the U.S., the meet and greet with Santa is another step in getting acquainted with U.S. culture, Mbanfu said.
“We do it every year because we think that it is good to welcome the young boys and girls who are coming into the United States as refugees and experience their first Christmas,” he said.
