Something as simple as a bike ride meant so much more to Sodaba Rahmaty.
A refugee from Afghanistan, Rahmaty came from a nation that saw the Taliban take control of the country in 2021, restricting human rights for women and girls.
Rahmaty and other women in Afghanistan could not have access to work or education, let alone a bicycle.
After resettling in Bowling Green, Rahmaty relished the first opportunity to get on two wheels.
“As I pedaled along Nutwood Street, a sense of rebirth engulfed me,” Rahmaty said Saturday, giving remarks during the World Refugee Day event held at Lampkin Park by the International Center of Kentucky. “I realized the true beauty of freedom.”
For decades, refugees from many nations riven by conflict and cultural and religious repression have, through resettlement, found a new home in Bowling Green, and hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate World Refugee Day, which is observed each year on June 20 and is designated by the United Nations to honor refugees and celebrate their strength and courage.
Local agencies were on hand to provide access to resources for the refugees who came to the event, which provided ample opportunities to celebrate.
Ten new high school graduates who have resettled here from other countries were awarded scholarships, shortly after a group of refugees bearing the flags of their native countries took part in a procession through the park.
In a performance area near a pavilion, refugees did traditional dances from their respective homelands.
“This is a celebration of all of our refugee communities in Bowling Green,” said Kayla Byrd, operations manager for the International Center. “We are letting them present their cultures to us by way of performance, food and cultural displays and it’s a really big, fun time for their families and the community to come and learn about their groups.”
Muhammad Rhazai, an Afghani refugee who has lived in Bowling Green with his cousin for nearly two years, has worked at developing relationships with new friends while employed as a supervisor at Perdue Farms.
Rhazai said he hopes to continue his education at a university and study disaster management.
“I’m happy to be staying here, and the International Center is like my second family,” Rhazai said. “I’m trying to find more friends and family and trying to get more success in our lives.”
The International Center and Perdue Farms also announced a $50,000 Perdue Foundation grant to fund a van and a bus for the center’s World of Work program.
The vehicles, unveiled at the park, will help provide transportation for refugees as they learn American and work culture, taking them to job interviews and orientations.
“It is an absolute joy to me, as a previous case manager, watching some of these clients go through our refugee resettlement process and watching them thrive,” Byrd said. “When they’re able to get up and talk about their cultures, talk about their journeys and when they’re able to present, dance and enjoy their new life here, it’s absolutely amazing.”