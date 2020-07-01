The lights will remain dimmed for a few more weeks at both movie theater complexes in Bowling Green, with Regal Cinemas announcing Tuesday that it will delay reopening of its theaters until July 31.
Regal – which operates both movie theater complexes in Bowling Green – announced plans two weeks ago to reopen July 10, but the company opted to delay those plans.
The decision comes as a recent surge in coronavirus cases nationwide has slowed, or in some causes halted, reopening plans from state to state. Theaters are still closed in New York and Los Angeles, prompting studios to continue to push back releases.
Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” recently moved its release date from July 31 to Aug. 12, while Disney’s “Mulan” moved from July 24 to Aug. 21.
The Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged” is the first big studio release currently on the schedule – slated to open July 31.
Indoor theaters in Kentucky have been allowed to reopen with limited capacity since June 1, with the Bowling Green theaters are the last of the area theaters to resume business since closing because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Franklin Drive-In reopened in late May, and Highland Cinemas in Glasgow opened June 13. Both theaters have filled programming with either recent releases or select classic films.
