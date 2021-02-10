As a winter storm took aim Wednesday at southcentral Kentucky, officials and residents spent the day preparing for potential hazardous outcomes.
Wx Or Not moderator Cooper Bennett said the latest forecasts predicted the storm would yield about a quarter-inch of ice in the Bowling Green area. The chances for an ice total greater than a half-inch of ice are slim, he said.
“Driving conditions will still be hazardous on Thursday morning, but trends have improved so hopefully we won’t see widespread power outages,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the best day for relief from the ice won’t come until Friday, when temperatures will go back above freezing.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state Division of Emergency Management had activated its State Emergency Operations Center.
“Protecting our Kentucky families is the main mission of my administration,” Beshear said. “We urge all Kentuckians to stay tuned to their local media for information on weather, visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check road conditions. ...
“Thank you to every worker out on the roads today keeping our people safe,” the governor said. “We’ve gotten really good at taking care of each other – let’s make sure that’s not reserved for the pandemic, but during this storm and any other emergency.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 also prepared to combat the incoming winter storm, which was expected to begin late Wednesday night.
KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said the cabinet’s snow and ice operation teams have emergency equipment ready to face any possible damage created by the storm.
“We are prepared to respond,” Watt said. “We are not able to put out any anti-icing treatment on the roads before the storm due to rain on Wednesday, so we are going to have to be more reactive then proactive with this storm. We will be focusing on our major interstates, highways and U.S. routes. They are our priority during winter weather. Rural areas may take us a little longer to get to.”
Watt asked the public for patience as he said the cabinet will be working “around the clock” to make sure roads are as clear as possible. Motorists need to use caution as there were several wrecks in the western-most counties of the state on Wednesday morning, he said.
City of Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith said anyone who plans on traveling Thursday should watch the weather forecast closely and use their best discretion.
Western Kentucky University also closed all campuses and canceled all in-person classes Thursday. In a statement on social media, WKU encouraged the public to “stay off the roads and sidewalks if possible until the ice is cleared.”
The Medical Center at Bowling Green announced that its COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open Thursday for individuals receiving their second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. provided roads are safe.
But any appointments that were scheduled before noon Thursday will have a two-hour delay. For example, if your appointment is at 11 a.m., the hospital asks that you come in at 1 p.m. Individuals with an appointment after noon can come at their scheduled time.
If you do need to cancel your appointment, text 1-270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message. You will then be rescheduled at a later time.
Mammoth Cave National Park instituted a two-hour delay for all park offices, facilities and visitor services Thursday, and the Green River Ferry will close operations until at least noon.
Public Information Officer Molly Schroer said park staff will evaluate road and weather conditions Thursday morning and will provide updates to the park operating schedule as needed.
Long lines and mostly empty bread and milk shelves were a common sight in stores Wednesday as residents stocked up on food and drinks before the storm.
Lauren Sims went to Kroger on Campbell Lane on Wednesday morning to beat the after-work afternoon rush.
“I can definitely tell a lot of stuff is being picked over, obviously,” Sims said. “People definitely came in and swept up a lot of eggs. I came in right now because by the end of the day it’s probably going be pretty packed here.”
WKU student Justin Carlin went to get groceries as soon as he got out of his Wednesday morning class.
“I’m just here to stock up on some things in case it gets bad later,” he said. “I’m trying to beat the rush while everyone else is at work. I’m not having a hard time finding stuff as of now, which is great.”
