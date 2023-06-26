A storm system late Sunday night brought southcentral Kentucky's weekend to a tumultuous conclusion, leaving thousands without power overnight and subjecting the area to punishing winds.
Maximum wind speeds of 62.5 miles per hour were recorded at 11:35 p.m. Sunday at the Kentucky Mesonet weather monitoring station at Ephraim White Park.
Warren Rural Electric Co-operative Corporation reported that a peak of 27,000 customers had lost power overnight, with more than 10,000 outages reported in Edmonson and Grayson counties.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, 16,300 customers remained without power, according to WRECC's social media accounts.
Casey Archey of the Warren County Emergency Management office said that crews were working to gain access to areas with lost power.
"We do have widespread reports of trees that are still down, and there are still some localized power outages in some areas that crews are still working to get to," Archey said.
Emergency workers and local agencies began surveying damaged areas late Sunday night as the storm raged, removing debris from roadways and making note of non-functioning traffic lights.
Archey said he was not aware of any complete road closures in the county Monday.
"We've got damage across the northern and eastern parts of the county that will require several days of efforts to get all the debris removed and taken care of," Archey said.
A National Weather Service team planned to take part Monday in a survey of damage in Warren County stretching from the northwestern border with Butler County southeast into northern Allen County.
The Smiths Grove branch of the Warren County Public Library announced it was closed Monday due to electrical outage issues.
In Bowling Green, about 4,500 customers of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities lost power overnight, though BGMU posted several updates on its social media accounts reporting areas where power had been restored.
BGMU said in a Monday Twitter post that fewer than 300 customers remain without power.
Barren County's Mesonet station reported 2.51 inches of precipitation and wind speeds topping out at 47.1 miles per hour, while the National Weather Service placed Allen County under a tornado warning that continued into the early minutes of Monday.
Government officials in Barren County reported three road closures Monday morning due to high water.
Barren County Emergency Management Director Garland Gilliam said in an email that crews were working diligently to restore power.
"We have had several trees down with power lines in them," Gilliam said. "Many roads still have standing water. We are assessing the roads as the water is receding. Several roads have significant damage and will require repairs. Everyone should be cautious when traveling."
Allen County Judge-Executive Dennis Harper said he was aware of a number of power outages in the eastern portion of the county, but there are no road closures due to high water.
"We had several trees blown down, and our road crews got out last night right after the storm and are still clearing them today," Harper said. "We've had some gravel driveways washed out, but I haven't heard about anything in the way of structural damage."