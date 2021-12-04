The Medical Center at Bowling Green and T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow on Friday reported their highest number of COVID-19 patients in nearly two months.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said the hospital had 30 COVID-19 inpatients. T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said it had 17 such patients.
Stone said 80% of COVID-19 patients at The Medical Center were unvaccinated. Six were in critical care and two were on ventilators. All patients in critical care or on a ventilator were “100% unvaccinated.”
Biggs said the Glasgow hospital has seen its COVID-19 patient numbers hover around the mid-teens to low 20s throughout the week.
“We had to re-implement our surge plan a few days ago to accommodate the uptick in numbers,” Biggs said in a statement to the Daily News.
The latest spike accompanies the recent news of the omicron variant of COVID-19 arriving in the United States, but Med Center Health infectious disease expert Dr. Abigail Santos said there have been no reports of the new variant in our area.
However, she said omicron was a “variant of concern.”
“The reason why it is a variant of concern is its level of mutations,” Santos said. “Basically, they have noticed there are 32 mutations in the omicron variant whereas the delta variant just had nine. The question now is, is it more transmissible? And is it more severe?”
Santos said while cases in South Africa, where omicron was first found, have been increasing recently, it is still too early to attribute that spike to the new variant.
“The only way for us to know of its transmissibility is to wait for a few weeks,” Santos said. “There is a possibility it is more transmissible based on what’s happening there, but we need more time to determine if it is more transmissible.”
She gave similar responses concerning the severity of omicron and how effective current COVID-19 vaccines are against it.
“Scientists are still doing studies on that. They are running the data as we speak,” Santos said. “In real world data, it takes time to know if the vaccines will work. I expect it to still work, but because of the mutations, it may work less.
“As far as the severity, most of the patients reported to have the variant are young and have mild symptoms,” she said. “We still need more data to know exactly the severity. It’s just a few people involved so that’s not a good representation for the variant. It will take a few more weeks to know.”
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the latest variant, Santos said the best protection against COVID-19 and any of its variants is still getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot.
Also, she recommended wearing a mask when in crowded places indoors and to regularly wash your hands to help combat against infection.
“Right now, it’s scary with everything on the news, but I still want to promote vaccination because that’s still our best shot,” Santos said. “We are concentrating a lot on omicron right now, but delta is still the dominant strain so we still have to be careful. If you have not been vaccinated yet, definitely do so. And if you are eligible for your booster shot, definitely do that as well.”
While Med Center Health had administered a total of 101,080 vaccine doses as of Friday, Warren County still ranks as one of the state’s lowest in vaccination rate with only 39.87% of the county’s population vaccinated.
The latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Friday showed every county in the Barren River region expect Logan is marked red for having a “critical” COVID incidence rate.
Of the 10 counties in the Barren River region, only two have a vaccination rate of at least 50%: Simpson and Logan.