The supposed "bubble” that often seems to protect the Bowling Green area from serious weather conditions appeared again Wednesday night, when the city mostly avoided significant ice accumulation during a winter storm that impacted most of the state.
While most of the region was forecast to receive between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of ice, only counties north of Warren County – such as Butler, Edmonson and Ohio counties – received noteworthy ice totals.
According to WxOrNotBG Meteorologist Landon Hampton, Bowling Green was only 10 to 15 miles away from seeing similar ice accumulation.
“It was basically the timing of when the coldest temperatures arrived here in Bowling Green,” Hampton said. “Butler and Edmonson County went below freezing by around 7 p.m., but we didn’t go under freezing until after midnight. By then, a lot of the significant moisture had moved out of the area.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews worked through Wednesday night to treat state routes in each county of the district.
According to KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt, Butler and Edmonson counties saw the most ice, and some plowing had to be done in those locations.
“Our crews reported in at various times as they worked throughout the night to salt the roads,” Watt said. “They played a big role in stopping any water on the road from freezing. We really lucked out and didn’t get as much as ice as we were predicted to get.”
Watt said the most concerning spots were bridges and overpasses that froze over significantly quicker than roads.
A vast majority of the region successfully avoided power outages. However, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. reported that more than 900 of its members saw outages in Edmonson, Butler and Ohio counties.
“We were able to get our crews out very quickly to those areas, and we able to fix any problems very quickly as well,” Warren RECC Director of Communications and Public Relations Kim Phelps said. “We always prepare for whatever comes our way, and we were pleasantly surprised that we didn’t get all the ice last night.”
Mammoth Cave National Park also closed all park offices, facilities, visitor services and the Green River Ferry on Thursday due to icy conditions throughout the park. Western Kentucky University was also closed Thursday.
