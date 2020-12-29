Communications in southcentral Kentucky have almost fully recovered after a Christmas morning bombing damaged an AT&T central office in Nashville.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said Tuesday that the city’s 911 center communications are back to normal. The center had been forced to reroute calls after the bombing scrambled the system.
“From the public’s perspective, everything is doing well and we are glad to be back to normal,” Ward said. “Our system went back online on Monday, and we are very appreciative of AT&T for their tireless work the past few days.”
Ward said some minor technical items must be fixed, but everything is currently working as it did before the blast.
Area hospitals also experienced communication troubles after the explosion.
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital’s phone systems went down Saturday but are now back online.
“We had a phenomenal crew come in and fix the problems we had, and everything is back to normal now,” Marketing and Communications Specialist Andria McGregor said. “We had limited to no interruptions, and patient care was not affected in any way.”
The Medical Center at Bowling Green did not see its communications go down. But people did have some trouble calling in while using their cellphones, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Corie Martin said.
Those problems have been resolved.
Kentucky State Police Post 3’s phone lines are also back in proper working order, according to a statement from the Kentucky Justice & Safety Cabinet.
The Associated Press reported that 911 systems as far as Knoxville, Tenn. (180 miles from Nashville) experienced issues after the bombing.
In that time, residents who needed assistance in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties were asked to call emergency backup phone lines.
AT&T said the majority of services have been restored in Nashville. Nearly all home internet and video customers have been restored, and business customers are back online, AT&T said.
The company said it will waive data overage charges for customers in impacted states like Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois and Missouri from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
