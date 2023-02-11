FRANKFORT – The General Assembly is back in session, and southcentral Kentucky legislators have gotten to work. They’ve already filed dozens of bills, many addressing workforce development and educational concerns.
Kentucky Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, president pro tempore, said that Republican leadership in the House and Senate want to return this year’s shorter, 30-day session to its original intent with a “lighter, but still quality workload” focused on tweaking previously passed laws and a few key issues.
Givens, who represents Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart and part of Warren County, said those key issues include the legalization of sports betting and medicinal marijuana. He added that he did not know which stance the legislature will take yet.
Other priorities include the teacher shortage and the juvenile justice system, after recent violence in several county juvenile detention centers. Givens is now part of a bipartisan, bicameral work group looking into solutions from immediate, medium and long-term perspectives.
“It’s given us a focus around the Department of Juvenile Justice crisis that is very much needed in light of the severity and the volatility of that situation,” Givens said.
Givens said he’s keeping his “finger on the pulse” of economic development in Bowling Green, particularly at the Kentucky Transpark, in light of the challenges that come with rapid growth.
“We’ve got to continue moving forward on infrastructure investments, we’ve got to address workforce challenges and continue to maintain and preserve that quality of life that makes our region such a great place to live,” he said.
Workforce development efforts are in lockstep with southcentral Kentucky’s economic growth. State Rep. Robert Duvall, R-Bowling Green, said in January that was one of his key priorities for his first session, beginning with his support of HB1, which lowered the income tax from 5% to 4.5% as of Jan. 1, 2023, and another half percent on Jan. 1, 2024.
“The key to economic growth is to bring families into the commonwealth of Kentucky,” Duvall said. “If we get more families, it’s going to create more economic opportunities for everybody.”
In another attempt to expand the potential workforce, State Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, is sponsoring House Bill 32, which would expand the pool of people who could be hired as school classified employees, personnel including maintenance, construction and technician workers paid at an hourly rate.
As the law stands, classified employees need a high school diploma or equivalency, but HB32 would make an exception for school districts that allow employees to work toward their diploma for free while working. It would also add certain specialized, government-issued licenses and credentials as acceptable high school diploma equivalencies.
“Anything that we can do to help lessen the burden on education and bring more people into the workforce, the better off we’re gonna be,” Jackson said during the first part of the session in January.
Education and education-adjacent issues are at the forefront this session, and several regional representatives are looking to make changes.
State Rep. Shawn McPherson, R-Scottsville, filed House Bill 31, which would would prohibit the Kentucky Department of Education from requiring students to get COVID vaccines in order to attend school.
State Rep. Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) said that he’s looking to “peel back” the layers of the teacher shortage as part of his work on the Education Committee.
Riley also filed House Bill 171, which would require students and their guardians to complete a FAFSA application, or sign a noncompletion waiver, in order to graduate high school. Local school districts would be required to hold at least one educational event to help families complete the financial assistance form.
State Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, filed Senate Bill 25 to include three hours of dual credit and articulated credit courses as acceptable postsecondary readiness indicators. Wilson said he works on a lot of education bills, and the shorter session is a perfect time to do needed adjustment work to previously passed legislation.
“Sometimes when you pass a law, you have the best intentions, but there are unforeseen circumstances,” Wilson said.
He also filed Senate Bill 107, which would require the commissioner of education to be subject to Senate confirmation, in addition to the current Kentucky Department of Education election. This comes as Kentucky Republicans have expressed displeasure with current Commissioner Jason Glass over what some party members have called a “woke agenda,” based on a KDE toolkit regarding how schools should approach transgender students.
The alleged “woke agenda” is a high point in Senate Bill 150, filed by State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, this week.
SB150, dubbed a parents’ rights bill by Wise, would prohibit school districts from requiring or recommending that information about a student be kept confidential from their parents, including any health or mental health services used by a student.
This also includes information about the preferred gender identity of students who ask to be referred to by pronouns that do not correspond to their biological sex. School personnel and other students would not be required to use students’ preferred pronouns.
School districts would be able to keep this information confidential if there was a known history showing that telling a parent would put a student in danger.
The bill also includes two weeks for parents to approve any curriculum related to human sexuality and opt their child out if they disapprove.
Less controversially, Wise is also co-sponsoring several bills that would expand KEES scholarships to students going to trade schools and who have been homeschooled.
“I truly believe that every child should have opportunities with KEES money,” he said. “It should not be based solely on if they are in the public schools or not.”