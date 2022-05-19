The region’s growing Hindu population is set to celebrate the opening of the ISSO Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on May 27.
Construction began on the temple at 6085 Scottsville Road in 2019. Dr. Ram Pasupuleti, one of its board members, said the structure takes after designs found in India while still following local building codes.
Pasupuleti said the goal of the temple is to become a central gathering space and community center where visitors can come for a moment’s peace or to partake in a meal on Saturday evenings.
“People often come to temples for peace,” Pasupuleti said. “Sit here, get food before you go. It’s about inclusiveness, not exclusiveness.”
A Pew Research Center study said less than 1% of adults in Kentucky identify as practicing Hindu. Pasupuleti estimated that 200 to 250 families in Bowling Green are members of the faith, a number that has seen steady growth in recent years.
Pasupuleti said he and many other local Hindu are used to traveling to temples in Nashville every week.
He said having a temple in Bowling Green will be “a blessing.”
Above all, the temple is a place to foster interfaith dialogue, he said. The temple is open to everyone; Hindu faith is not required.
Pasupuleti stressed the importance of peace and equality in a time of division, referencing the recent supermarket shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
“The message we want to get across is a peaceful one, there is no animosity, loud and clear,” Pasupuleti said. “It’s about more than tolerance, it’s about respect. We want to foster that respect.”
Pasupuleti encouraged anyone who has an interest to visit, explaining that people of different faiths have different points of views but are still searching for the same truth.
To illustrate this, Pasupuleti gave an example of two people standing across from each other with the number six drawn in sand between them. To one, it appears to be a six; to the other, it is a nine. Ultimately, the pair are looking at the same figure.
“We are all in search of the truth. We just express it differently,” Pasupuleti said.
He provided a quote from the Rigveda, one of the four sacred canonical texts of Hinduism, to further his message: “Ekam Sat Viprah Bahuda Vadanti,” which translates to “there is one reality/truth, but the wise speak of it in different ways.”
The ribbon will be cut for the temple at 11 a.m. May 27 and a welcome address will follow. A tour of the temple will be offered at 11:30, followed by lunch.
On May 29, the temple will lead a Nagar Yatra – which translates to “procession around town” – to parade the temple idols and deities around the city before they are installed. The route will begin at Greenwood High School and will feature floats and ethnic attire.
Guests wishing to attend the inauguration ceremony must RSVP by May 20 by calling 270-894-5151. For more information, visit issobgky.org/opening.