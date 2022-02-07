If she was looking for a slower pace when she left her job as a teacher to become a full-time Realtor nine years ago, Angi Cline has been disappointed.
“We have been covered up,” said Cline, who teams with husband Steve Cline at Bowling Green’s Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Partners agency. “We work all the time. Clients text me from 6 a.m. until 10 at night. You have to be diligent and stay on top of it.”
Don’t take Cline’s word for it. Statistics released last week by the seven-county Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky illustrate just how frantic the buying and selling of residential and commercial real estate has been in recent months.
While 2021 brought continued surges in COVID-19 cases and the most destructive natural disaster in Bowling Green’s history, it also brought record-breaking property sales.
The RASK region, in fact, topped $1 billion in real estate sales for the first time in 2021, reaching $1,098,977,842 and obliterating the previous record of $795,653,588 set in 2020.
Fueled by historically low interest rates and a surge in population led by Warren County, the residential category alone accounted for $852,885,106 of the total on 3,596 units sold.
That works out to an average home price of $237,176 for the region, up from $208,190 in 2020. In Warren County, the supply-and-demand equation, coupled with price hikes for building materials, has driven prices even higher. The average sales price jumped from $245,100 in 2020 to $270,646 last year.
Demand for homes is high in Warren County, where the population grew by some 20,000 people in the past decade.
Supply, meanwhile, isn’t yet keeping up. Jim DeMaio, RASK’s chief executive, said residential inventory on Feb. 1 was at 398 properties for sale. That’s only slightly lower than the 412 figure from February 2021, but it’s well below the February 2020 number of 928.
“Inventory was building slightly at the end of 2021, but we have seen a slight dip since then,” DeMaio said in an email.
The low inventory is such that Bowling Green-area homes often sell at or above their list price, creating a hectic environment for real estate professionals like Angi Cline.
“Houses don’t last very long. There are a lot of long hours,” she said. “We had a little lull with the holidays and with the tornado, but in the last two or three weeks we’ve seen things pick up tremendously.”
Just as it disrupted lives, the December tornado event further upended the local housing market.
“You now have 1,000 or so families displaced,” Cline said, “so more than ever you’re looking for houses. A lot of them are sitting tight for now and working with their insurance companies. There are a lot of unanswered questions.”
There’s no question, though, that the Bowling Green area is in the midst of a red-hot real estate market.
Much of the growth can be attributed to low interest rates that have fueled home sales nationwide, but some statistics indicate that the RASK area is outperforming the rest of the nation.
According to figures from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, sales of new single-family houses in December 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 811,000. This is 14% below the December 2020 estimate of 943,000.
In the RASK region, though, the trend is upward, with the number of units sold climbing from 3,224 in 2020 to 3,596 last year.
Prices, though, continue to trend upward nationally. The 2021 median home price in the U.S. was $374,900, up 16.2% from the previous year.
Locally, the booming real estate market is attracting more people to the business. DeMaio said membership in RASK has grown steadily in the two years he has been its CEO, with the number now above 700.
There’s plenty of work to go around for those Realtors now, but could expected interest-rate hikes cool things off?
Cline, the current RASK president, doesn’t expect any immediate drop in activity.
“Interest rates have risen, but they’re still pretty manageable,” she said.