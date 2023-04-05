Golfers of all skill levels can play a round for a good cause at CrossWinds Golf Course this May.
CrossWinds will play host to Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky’s third annual Duffing for Down Syndrome event on May 19, with team registration now open.
“Duffing” is when a golfer hits a ball poorly so that it only travels a short distance. In contrast to the title, the event has landed on the green each year.
Stephanie Morton, DSSKY’s executive director, said the event usually raises around $10,000.
“All funds made from our fundraisers come to the Buddy House to benefit our programs,” Morton said. “There’s many ways to support our organization … they can make general donations, they can come in and volunteer – there’s a lot of ways they can help.”
She said the name doesn’t have too much to do with the actual caliber of play the event attracts, as it was just a cute title.
“We have competitive, serious golfers that attend but it is a fun event,” Morton said.
The Buddy House, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, serves as the region’s headquarters for Down syndrome. The organization announced a capital campaign to finance a move to a larger facility at its celebratory ribbon cutting earlier this month.
Morton said DSSKY currently works with 160 families in the region. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for those with Down syndrome and their families by providing support, information, education, resources, networking and activities.
A team of four golfers can compete for $300, which includes a pair of drink tickets, breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. with the festivities beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.