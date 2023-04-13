If you’re looking for something to do this spring and summer, Community Education is once again offering a wide variety of enrichment classes.
Registration runs through July and is now open online at commed.us/taking-classes, by phone at (270) 842-4281 or in person at the Community Education office at 1227 Westen St.
Enrichment Coordinator Bailey Jordan Warner said there are currently 52 courses available, with some courses offering multiple sessions.
Classes, which cover topics like fine arts, crafts, computers, health, safety, fitness and languages, are open to community members of all ages and children ages 10 and older are welcome in most classes with a participating adult.
There are also classes available for kids, including a kids yoga in the Salt Cave class.
Other classes include chair yoga, Easter cookie decorating, basics of estate planning and probate, resume writing 101, tour of Scotland through whiskey, learning vinyl cutting and sublimation.
“We have some popular computer classes about Microsoft Word and Excel coming up soon,” Warner said. “The budgeting basics class and senior home safety class, which teaches how to transition a loved one into long-term care, are also really popular. And although it’s not offered this year, our wine tasting class had almost a cult following.”
Information from the Community Education website said instructors come from a variety of backgrounds, with some being working professionals who enjoy sharing their expertise, hobbyists and some retirees who are now free to teach their passion.
Those interested in teaching a course can visit the website and download and complete the instructor application form available under the Teaching Classes section.
Warner said a few of the courses are free, and costs vary on others, depending on how many sessions there are and whether any materials are required.
A full semester catalog was printed in the Daily News and can also be found at downtown locations such as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, BG Chamber of Commerce, Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and the downtown public library.
Online class registration usually closes one to two business days prior to the first day of class, but if a class is no longer seen online for registration, call the office to register instead. Often, enrollment can be done up until noon the day of the class.
Classes are continually being added and Warner said they are always open to new ideas for class topics.
Anyone with a class suggestion may contact Warner at (270) 842-4281 or email her at bwarner@commed.us.