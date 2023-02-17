The Over 50 Citizens Academy Class is returning in March for Bowling Green residents age 50 and over.
The academy has been on hiatus since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had our (last) graduation on the day the NBA shut down at the start of COVID-19,” said Karen Foley, neighborhood services coordinator for the city.
She said she is excited to see the return of the academy, which has been offering a behind-the-scenes look at local government since 2012.
Foley said that while people can get their information from the newspaper, websites and social media, the academy offers a more detailed look about how local government works.
“Participants can learn how we put together a budget, how the police department works and information about the parks and recreation department,” she said. “And it’s done through an age-friendly lens.”
She said that one of the goals of the academy is to ensure the key ingredients for age-friendly and livable communities.
“While local government plays a part in that, there are also other factors, like nonprofits, other service agencies and how others can remain involved,” she said.
Foley said the academy is also not limited to people 50 and over.
“We have had WKU grad students and other adults willing to invest that time,” she said. “It’s kind of an intensive four-and-a-half days, but we welcome anyone to be a part of the academy.”
Foley said since the academy began, it has opened up a new way to engage people who want to acquaint themselves with their community and get involved, and that different alumni have become volunteers with their neighborhoods or some of the nonprofits they learned about at the academy.
“There were a lot of folks who came through the Over 50 Citizens Academy that became volunteers after the tornado,” she said.
Session topics this year include the city of Bowling Green’s form of government, elected officials, open meetings and records, how we pay for city government, components of a livable community, WKU Center for Applied Science in Health & Aging, introduction to city department, language access, mobility and accessibility, aging resources and services, arts, leisure and lifelong learning and becoming and remaining active and engaged in community and civic life.
The academy is provided at no cost to participants and the participant is expected to attend each session.
This year’s sessions will begin March 2 and will conclude with graduation on March 8. There are no weekend sessions.
Each day begins at 8:30 a.m. with optional networking and coffee. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude by 4 p.m. each day, with lunch and snacks provided.
Graduation day will be March 8 and Foley said that an open invitation is extended for all alumni to attend and meet others who are graduating.
A portion of the sessions will include bus transportation and light walking, with accommodations as needed.
Registration can be completed online no later than Feb. 22 at www.bgky.org.
Applications are chosen on a first come, first serve basis, using the receipt of application to determine order.