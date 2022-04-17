Registration is open for the sixth annual Bowling Green Athletic Club Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run and free Glimmer Gallop Kids Run at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on June 18.
Tony Rose, Stuff the Bus founder, said the 5K run is non-competitive, so all skill levels are welcome.
When the event began six years ago, Rose said, organizers wanted to have something that was family-oriented to help raise money for Stuff the Bus, a foundation whose mission is to “create a level playing field for all kids on the first day of school.”
“We wanted to do something fun and different that was also fun for the whole family,” he said. “Chaney’s is a great partner, and BAC helps present it. It’s fun and competitive, but at the same time it’s non-competitive. It’s a family run, so we see a lot of families involved, and what’s great about it is that it’s done in the evening, so the runners are finishing the race at dusk.”
Rose said the run is the kickoff to what is called the Summer of Giving, which lasts through the end of July.
“That is when we actually stuff the bus, so all of the proceeds go toward school supplies and making sure that we have stuff to actually fill the buses.”
The registration fee for the 5K run is $25, but the kid’s run, made possible by Logan Aluminum, is free.
Rose said adults don’t have to participate in the run for their child to run in the Glimmer Gallop, in which kids run about a half mile down a path, pet a cow and come back.
After the kids’ run, Chaney’s will show a movie on the big screen.
All runners will get a coupon for a free scoop of Chaney’s ice cream, a goody bag and a T-shirt.
“What’s unique about our shirts is that they always have one word across the front,” Rose said. This year, the shirts are printed with the word Stronger, in honor of BG Strong. Children will get a kid-themed shirt with a cartoon version of the Stuff the Bus mascot, Stuffy.
Rose said that in the past, there has been a “mad rush” of people registering right at the deadline.
“It’s really awesome that we can get the word out early, so that people can go ahead and put it on their schedule,” he said. “And it’s a really fun environment, where you can come out and you can do a run. And because it’s at Chaney’s, it’s beautiful farmland and, it’s also one of the longest days of the year, so it’s got that sunset feel all the way through it.”