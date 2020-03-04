Trying to keep pace with the growing demand for its physical therapy and rehabilitation services, Bowling Green’s Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital has submitted a certificate of need application to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to add 16 beds to its facility at 1300 Campbell Lane.
Documents on the CHFS website said SKY Rehab will spend nearly $3.4 million to increase its total number of beds from 60 to 76 if the application is approved.
The application was submitted in January, but the CHFS website indicates the decision date is not until June 17.
In the application documents, SKY Rehab officials make a compelling case for approving the expansion.
The application said the expansion is needed for the rehab hospital to better serve Bowling Green and the 10-county Barren River region it serves.
Under the Need and Accessibility portion of the application, SKY Rehab officials said: “The bed need has been determined by the current delays in patient access to inpatient rehabilitation services provided by SKY (Rehab). While the past 12 months average occupancy at SKY has been 89 percent, SKY has experienced 100 percent occupancy at times, thus delaying patient access.”
Seeking to reduce those delays, SKY Rehab is proposing in the application to add 8,000 square feet to a facility that is now 65,761 square feet. The extra space would be added as a new wing at the rear of the current rehab hospital, which the application indicates was designed for such an expansion.
SKY Rehab officials indicate in the application that the extra beds would allow the hospital to respond to an occupancy rate that has been growing steadily and jumped from 80 percent in the 2018 calendar year to 89 percent last year.
Presenting a construction timetable that projects the additional beds to be completed by the end of 2021, SKY Rehab’s application promises that it would quickly fill the majority of the extra beds.
Although the application said an increase of only two patients in SKY Rehab’s average daily census would be sufficient to break even by covering the additional expenses, it forecasts a much greater increase.
For the 16 proposed beds, the occupancy rate is anticipated to be between 65 and 70 percent during the first two years of operation.
The proposed addition would allow SKY Rehab to add staff, including two physical therapists, two occupational therapists and five nurses, according to the application.
Having the extra beds could also benefit Bowling Green’s acute-care hospitals, according to the application. The expansion “will allow improved access for individuals with acute inpatient rehabilitation needs. It will allow for expedited patient discharge from acute care hospitals ... due to the increased availability of rehabilitation beds.”
SKY Rehab, which has been operating in Bowling Green since 1992, is a subsidiary of Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare, which has 65 health care facilities across 19 states.
Phone calls and emails to both SKY Rehab and Vibra Healthcare officials seeking comment for this story were not returned by Tuesday evening.
