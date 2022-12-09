Rehab & Performance Institute opens BG location

A fast-growing physical therapy and rehabilitation company has set up shop in Bowling Green, landing in a building that itself needed some rehab after the December 2021 tornadoes.
Owensboro-based Rehabilitation & Performance Institute, which will have grown by the end of the year from a single location to 11, has opened in the former home of the Rock Steady Boxing nonprofit organization at 1249 U.S. 31-W Bypass.
Physical therapist Suzanne Leach opened the new location Oct. 31 after repairs to the building’s roof and windows and renovations inside the 1,500-square-foot space.
RPI is behind the Live Active fitness center, where the Rock Steady Boxing nonprofit that provides therapeutic services to people with Parkinson’s Disease is now operating.
Leach, an Owensboro native, brought RPI to Bowling Green after her husband landed a job in Bowling Green.
“I worked for RPI the last three years, and I really love the company,” said Leach, a former state-champion distance runner at Daviess County High School. “When it became evident that we were moving, I said I wanted to bring RPI with me to Bowling Green.”
Leach said the Bowling Green RPI location was the ninth for the company, which also recently opened a site in Evansville, Ind., and plans to open a location in Petersburg, Ill., by the end of the month.
She sees big potential for RPI in the fast-growing Bowling Green market.
“We felt like with all the growth in Bowling Green we could come in and have success,” Leach said Wednesday during a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for her business. “A lot of our locations are in rural areas. This is one of the larger towns we’ve opened in.”
RPI is starting small in Bowling Green, with Leach the only physical therapist for now.
She said her company prides itself on providing one-on-one care for patients, some of whom have been referred by a physician and some who are looking for treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.
“You see the same therapist each time,” Leach said. “Some of our patients have had surgery and need post-operative care, and others are maybe just looking to be more active.”
Leach explained that Kentucky has a “direct access” law that allows a patient to have immediate access to physical therapy services without a referral from a physician.
“A lot of our work involves helping people reach their lifestyle and fitness goals,” she said. “Most of our patients come to us directly.”
Her business is only now getting established in Bowling Green, but Leach expects RPI to eventually bring in a second and possibly a third physical therapist as its patient load grows.
RPI Director of Business Development and Facilities Travis Clapp expects the Bowling Green office to grow under the leadership of Leach, who has a background as an athlete and coach.
“We knew if anyone in our company could be successful there, it would be Suzanne,” Clapp said.