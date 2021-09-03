A Glasgow man accused of killing his brother and sister-in-law is scheduled to make his first court appearance next month while family relatives struggle to make sense of what lead to the killings.
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, 21, was arrested Thursday afternoon on two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the deaths of David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 22.
The Glasgow Police Department found the bodies of the couple in a residence on North Race Street.
The Paces were parents of two sons, ages 6 and 3.
"Brittany's world revolved around her kids and her husband," said Steve Parker, Brittany Pace's stepfather. "David loved her and took good care of her, he was super good to her. ... David just wanted to be a hard-working dad and take care of his family, and they lost their lives in a senseless act."
Police were called to the area shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a man had called 911 to report that he had shot his brother and sister-in-law, according to an arrest citation.
GPD Sgt. Wesley Hicks said in the citation that when he arrived at the scene, he saw a man waving his arms at him, which led Hicks to command the man, later identified as Bacon, at gunpoint to drop to his knees.
Bacon was detained and "began to state he was sorry for what he done," according to court records.
"Bacon stated that he had shot his brother and sister-in-law because he was tired of his brother and sister-in-law arguing/fussing with the children," Hicks said in the arrest citation.
Bacon told police he used a 9 mm handgun to shoot David and Brittany Pace and that two children were behind him when he fired the gun, the citation said.
According to the GPD, police encountered Bacon with a weapon in his hands, and he complied with officers' commands before being taken into custody.
Parker, who along with his wife, Amanda Parker, helped to raise Brittany, disputed Bacon's account about Pace arguing with their children.
"Brittany did not mistreat those kids," Parker said. "They were taken care of and well loved."
Parker said Brittany was subject to bullying in school and as a stay-at-home parent was committed to making sure that her children treated others respectfully and were treated well in kind.
David Pace, meanwhile, was a route driver who enjoyed motorcycles and collected guns. Parker said David Pace was a devoted family man who had bought a car for his wife.
Bacon is being held without bond in the Barren County Detention Center. No attorney is listed for him, and he is scheduled to appear Oct. 11 in Barren District Court for arraignment.