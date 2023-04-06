Relay for Life cancer survivor dinner scheduled for April 29

Relay for Life, a fundraiser that benefits the American Cancer Society, celebrates cancer survivors and honors those who are no longer here.
To recognize those survivors, Warren County’s Relay is hosting a cancer survivor dinner at 5 p.m. April 29 at Greenwood Baptist Church on Scottsville Road.
“We want to make sure to get the word out about the dinner because it’s all about the survivors,” said Trish Seifert, lead chair for Relay. “They fought the fight, so it’s really all about them.
To RSVP for the dinner, which is for one cancer survivor and one guest, visit the group’s Facebook page, Relay for Life of South Central Kentucky. The deadline to RSVP is April 21.
The main Relay for Life event, one of Bowling Green’s largest nonprofit fundraising events, is scheduled for June 17 at the Bowling Green Ballpark, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and events beginning at 6 p.m.
Seifert, who has been involved with Relay for Life for 23 years, said she joined after serving as a caregiver for her best friend who had cancer.
“That really opened my eyes,” she said. “I’ve never personally had cancer and had never been around it before then. And it’s something that has touched so many other people’s lives.”
She said one of the main goals of this year’s Relay is to try to build back the teams.
“Before COVID-19, we had around 92 teams,” she said. “After the pandemic, we only had 12. We’re basically starting from scratch, but so far, everyone’s doing a great job.”
Teams can be made up of two to 20 people and Seifert said that once the teams get together, they figure out the best ways to raise money and they also set up at the Relay event in June.
She said the fundraising money is used to fund cancer treatment research and new developments in the field of cancer research. Donations also fund crucial patient services and education and prevention initiatives.
“There are a lot of new findings so there are many things that can be done now that couldn’t be done before,” she said. “And there are people who make that happen every day.”
Information on the Relay for Life of South Central Kentucky website shows that so far, $80,729.12 has been raised of the $100,000 goal, with 73 days remaining.
There are many ways to donate, and Seifert said one way is to purchase a luminaria, which can be dedicated to a loved one lost, someone currently battling or anyone who has ever overcome cancer.
Luminarias may be purchased on the Relay for Life website.
Seifert said that on the night of the event in June, the luminarias will be on display and lit for the survivors and to honor those lost to cancer.
“It’s a really beautiful event,” she said.
Seifert said windchimes and fountains are also available for purchase and can be ordered online as well.
For more information about Relay for Life or to sign up for a team, visit relayforlife.org.