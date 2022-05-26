There will be no all-night vigils and no circuits of a quarter-mile track, but Relay for Life is back.
Traditionally one of Bowling Green’s biggest nonprofit fundraising events, Relay for Life is scheduled to be held June 4 at Bowling Green Ballpark after missing the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Cancer Society fundraiser, which has the Star Wars theme of “May the Cure be with You” this year, is scheduled for 5 until 10 p.m. That’s a departure from most of the previous 24 Relays that were all-night events often held at the Bowling Green High School football stadium.
“The overnight events were fun, but it has been getting harder and harder to find people to stay all night,” said Kim Lindgren, the local Relay’s publicity chairperson.
Lindgren said this Relay can still have a big impact without the all-night aspect that traditionally signified that cancer never sleeps and that cancer patients don’t stop because they’re tired.
“We’re super excited to be back in person,” Lindgren said. “The pandemic stopped a lot of things, but it didn’t stop cancer.”
Fundraising to help research into cancer treatments and to offset expenses for cancer patients and their families has always been the focus of Relay, and the Bowling Green event has a history of success in bringing in dollars to fight cancer.
Before the pandemic, the local Relay was often among the top American Cancer Society fundraisers in the seven-state North Central region, attracting as many as 100 teams from churches, schools and businesses and bringing in as much as $300,000 in some years.
This year’s goal of raising $125,000 is less ambitious, but Lindgren said this Relay is still important for the many families touched by cancer.
“At this point we’re not at the numbers we’ve been at in the past,” Lindgren said. “A lot of that is due to the pandemic. But every dollar counts and has an impact through cancer research and programs that support patients.”
Money raised through Relay events helps offset the transportation costs of patients who must travel out of town for treatment and also helps fund the Hope Lodges in Nashville, Louisville and Lexington where cancer patients and their families can stay for free while in those cities for treatment.
Barbara Neighbors, event lead for this year’s local Relay, said the June 4 event may be scaled down but will still have some familiar elements.
Like past Relays, this one will have a survivors walk and the display of lighted luminaria bags that honor those lost to cancer.
The survivors walk, traditionally a circuit of the track around the football field, will be a walk around the bases at the ballpark.
“When the cancer survivors come out and others see them, it gives everyone hope,” Lindgren said. “Few people deserve a standing ovation more than cancer survivors.”
Those survivors will receive pink baseball caps from the Hot Rods this year, Neighbors said.
Held at Bowling Green Ballpark as it was in 2019, this year’s Relay will include food trucks and various games and activities at the booths set up by the Relay teams.
It will conclude with the luminaria event honoring lives lost or touched by cancer.
– More information and links for purchasing a luminaria or donating to the fundraiser can be found at relayforlife.org/warrenky.
