With a variety of donations pouring into Bowling Green since Saturday’s tornado, the focus now shifts to providing funding to the hardest-hit individuals, families and businesses.
In a statement on social media, Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said the city is full with generous in-kind donations that are exhausting volunteers with logistics rather than recovery efforts and aid to victims.
“We are humbling asking for prayers & monetary support to aid disaster relief, which directly supports victims,” Alcott said.
The most direct avenue Alcott said should be used to provide such monetary support is by visiting www.uwsk.org and donating to United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund.
Elizabeth Newbould, marketing and communications director for United Way of Southern Kentucky, said the fund was launched with a $50,000 contribution from Untied Way and another $50,000 was raised from hundreds of private donations within the fund’s first 24 hours.
“Contributions have come in from all 50 states and other nations,” Newbould said. “We will be talking with local leaders and school officials over where funds need to go and we will be working with the nonprofits that are on the frontlines. Funding will be released on a weekly basis at the beginning to organizations and entities that are helping the public. That money will be available to any 501©(3) organization that can provide data showcasing they are assisting disaster victims.”
Newbould said 100% of the public’s donations would be given to tornado relief in the region with the majority of funds going to Bowling Green and a smaller portion to other towns affected by Saturday’s storms.
Some of the organizations being allocated funds from UWSKY include the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Hotel INC. and Warren County Public Schools, among others.
Additionally, UWSKY will continue to partner with local nonprofits and government agencies to facilitate volunteers and by answering 2-1-1 calls from those wishing to donate or assist in any way.
If you or someone you know has been affected by the storm, text to 898-211 or call 2-1-1 or 1-844-966-0906.
“The rebuilding is just getting started, and it will be a long road ahead for some,” Newbould said. “In occasions like this, certain nonprofits get flooded in the beginning and they don’t have funds towards the end. We will be here for the long haul. We have been extremely amazed by how many people have reached out to our 2-1-1 center to help. The funds will help meet the needs that maybe haven’t been purchase yet and will help give people a roof over their head.”
Other avenues for monetary donations include Independence Bank’s WCPS Synergy Relief Fund, Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund at kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief, texting GIVE to 502-230-9464 to provide assistance to refugee/immigrant families impacted, visiting stuffthebusky.com/donate and WCPS’s Disaster Relief Fund for affected families at gofund.me/032679ad.
The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living announced on Tuesday the organization has set up a Tornado Relief Fund.
The funds raised will go directly to Kentucky’s long-term care staff that have been affected by the storms/tornadoes.
To donate, visit www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UF24USLLJCZAA.
Also, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that victims of this weekend’s tornadoes in Kentucky will have until May 16, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.
In a statement, the IRS said relief is available to affected taxpayers who live or have a business in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.
But the IRS will provide the same relief to any other localities designated by FEMA in Kentucky or neighboring states. The current list of eligible localities is available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.
The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on Dec. 10. Affected individuals and businesses will have until May 16 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.
That includes 2021 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2021 business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18. Affected taxpayers will have until May 16 to make 2021 IRA contributions.
In addition, farmers who choose to forgo making estimated tax payments and normally file their returns by March 1 will now have until May 16, 2022 to file their 2021 return and pay any tax due.
