Human remains found in Pulaski County in 1995 have been confirmed as belonging to an Allen County woman reported missing 27 years ago.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the agency was notified Friday by the FBI that DNA from the remains matched DNA from Christie York Witcher, who was 24 when she was reported missing to the Allen County Sheriff's Office in July 1993.
The skeletal remains were found in July 1995 by two hunters in a wooded area in the Nancy community.
No identifying information was found near the remains, and details of the case were submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, according to the sheriff's office.
A DNA sample had also been provided for comparison in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System.
The investigation into Witcher's disappearance and death remains ongoing by the Allen and Pulaski county sheriff's offices.
