Police found the body of a woman who was reported missing two days earlier, and a man has been charged in her death.
Kentucky State Police said the remains of Erica Burden, 27, were found at 10:12 a.m. Thursday by detectives in the Upton community in LaRue County. An autopsy is pending.
Burden was reported missing Tuesday after she had last been seen dropping off her child at school that morning in Bonnieville in Hart County.
William “Billy” Burden, 53, of Upton, was arrested on charges of murder (domestic), tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, KSP said. He was placed in LaRue County Detention Center.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.