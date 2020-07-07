If you need to renew your driver’s license, the good news is that you can still take advantage of the remote renewal system established after Gov. Andy Beshear closed in-person government services in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bad news is, your grace period could be running out.
The Administrative Office of the Courts announced July 2 that circuit court clerks statewide may continue through Sept. 30 providing certain driver’s license services remotely under a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet order.
People needing to renew their licenses will need to access a renewal form called a TC-191 on the kycourts.gov website. The form and payment can be submitted by email, mail or dropbox to your county circuit court clerk’s office.
A separate order ends the 90-day emergency expiration date extension July 7, meaning the clock may be ticking on when you must renew your license.
An Administrative Office of the Courts news release said driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that expire or are lost on or after July 7 will no longer receive a 90-day renewal date extension and must be renewed to be considered valid.
Driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that expired or were lost between March 1 and July 6 are still under the March emergency order that automatically provides a 90-day extension to the card’s printed expiration date.
Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall explained that the online renewal form can be used by those whose license or ID was lost, stolen or expired between March 1 and Sept. 30.
“Those whose license or ID expired prior to March 1 are not eligible to use the form because the issuing offices were still up and running at the time their cards expired,” Duvall said.
She said any Warren County resident who doesn’t qualify to use the online form must contact the driver’s license department at 270-746-7417 for more information and to inquire about scheduling an appointment to come in to have their license issue taken care of.
Duvall said the only other exception to the use of the TC-191 form is commercial driver’s license holders who by law are required to appear in person. CDL holders must call the driver’s license department to inquire about an in-person appointment.
Likewise, people needing a driver’s license or permit for the first time must apply for a new credential in person at the circuit court clerk’s office and must make an appointment.
Duvall said patience may be another prerequisite for renewing your license.
“We receive thousands of calls per week and around 100 remote applications per day on top of waiting on customers in person who have a scheduled appointment,” Duvall said. “It is very hard to keep up, especially with the state’s mandatory half-staffing. I only have two people to process these numerous requests.
“Currently, in-person appointments are booked through July 31. We are waiting to find out if we will be reopening to the public in August before we proceed with further appointments. We just ask that everyone be patient with the department.”
The pandemic has also further delayed the completion of Kentucky’s Real ID system that will eventually transfer issuance of driver’s licenses and IDs from circuit court clerks to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Implementation of Real ID – a federal law passed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil – has been delayed several times in Kentucky and was scheduled to take effect Oct. 1 of this year. That has now been extended for a full year, to Oct. 1, 2021, and establishment of regional Real ID offices has been delayed.
Real ID-compliant licenses and IDs will eventually be mandatory in order to board U.S. domestic flights or enter select federal facilities.
Warren County opened a temporary Real ID office in January next to Starbucks in Stadium Park Plaza, with plans to open a larger office in a 3,000-square-foot, 10-station quarters on the Seventh Street side of the plaza next door to Bowling Green Ballpark.
Those plans have been put on hold.
Chuck Wolfe, deputy executive director of the KYTC’s Office of Public Affairs, said no date has been set for reopening the Bowling Green Real ID office.
“So far, we have been able to reopen the Real ID offices in Madisonville, Frankfort, Morehead and Lexington,” Wolfe said in an email. “Over the next year or so, we will be reopening the Paducah, Somerset and Versailles offices and adding new offices around the state as we are able.”
– More information about implementation of Real ID can be found at the KYTC’s drive.ky.gov website.
