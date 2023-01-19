Mammoth Cave’s beauty, spacious passageways and natural acoustics have given musicians, choirs and contemporary artists a unique place to perform over the cave’s 200-year modern history.
On April 29, the park’s Rafinesque Hall, a large open area inside the cave where the park’s annual Cave Sing is held each December, will be the site of a performance by the Louisville Orchestra, under the direction of composer Teddy Abrams, with the Louisville Chamber Choir and world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
“We have been coordinating with the Louisville Orchestra for over a year now planning this,” said Molly Schroer, public information officer for the park. “Teddy Abrams reached out to us to collaborate and kind of surprised us and we were even more excited when he said he was going to bring in Yo-Yo Ma. He’s definitely one of those names that everyone recognizes.”
She said that Abrams had visited the park on several occasions, exploring the cave and meeting with park employees and guides, and has written new music specifically about Mammoth Cave, composing his work with Yo-Yo Ma in mind.
“The fact that he has written music about this wonderful cave that we love so much makes it even more special,” she said.
Members of the orchestra have also visited, bringing along some of their their test instruments and Schroer said they observed that the sound in the cave was very much like an indoor concert hall.
The musical history of the park dates back to the 1800s with records of cave guides singing “because the acoustics are so beautiful,” and early performances by American actor Edwin Booth and singer Jenny Lind, among others.
“This performance with the Louisville Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma is another notch on that bit of history inside the cave,” she said. “The cave and the natural environment is a place for artistic inspiration and we really want people to come to our cave and get inspired.”
Due to the popularity of the event and the expected high attendance, tickets will be distributed through a lottery system, which will be open from 11 a.m. Jan. 30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Recreation.gov.
Lottery recipients will be charged a $1 application fee, but there is no fee for tickets to the actual event. Only one application per e-mail address will be accepted, and each application may request up to four tickets.
“We want to be able to bring in as many people as we can who wouldn’t normally experience an orchestra concert,” Schroer said.
She said Rafinesque Hall “is not your typical concert hall” and guests will need to stand during the performance.
Guests can also expect a 3/4 mile walk round-trip and a number of stairs, with a cave temperature of around 54 degrees or maybe a little less.
Schroer said plans for movement will be incorporated into the performance and the audience will be asked to participate and move around the performance space at various times.
“It’s going to be comfortable, but standing out there for about an hour, it could get a little chilly,” Schroer said. “And we don’t expect you to dress up. It’s more of a casual viewing experience.”
Two performances are scheduled that day for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“It’s a beautiful place for a concert and we expect a lot of people to be interested in attending,” she said. “Music is such an important part of the park’s modern history.”
The performance is open to all ages, but youths under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.