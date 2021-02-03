Amid cold temperatures and with Mayor Todd Alcott and City Commissioner Carlos Bailey making appearances on their way to a city commission meeting, a group of more than 20 protesters attended the Bowling Green Sunrise Movement renters’ rights rally outside City Hall on Tuesday night.
As they held signs and sang call-and-response chants, they listed four major demands and insisted the city faces a housing crisis.
The group wants the city commission to pass a tenant bill of rights, support eviction court reforms, establish a rent assistance fund and establish a social housing fund.
“Rental assistance will make sure that folks during this pandemic are able to receive some of the financial assistance that our federal government is kind of neglecting,” Bowling Green Sunrise Movement Hub coordinator Rachael Fantasia said. “So, hopefully on the city level we can bring that to Bowling Green because a lot of folks are struggling right now.”
Alcott and Bailey briefly addressed the group, and Alcott spent a few minutes taking questions from the protesters.
“The bottom line is are their requests reasonable, and can we find a middle ground where we can listen and make changes that can support this effort?” Alcott said. “There are bad landlords and there are good landlords. I believe that the majority of landlords in Bowling Green are good. ... Are we going after a few bad apples? If we are, then what are we doing to take care of that rather than diminish everybody?”
“It’s critically important,” Alcott said of his conversation with the group. “I don’t think you can be a good leader if you can’t let yourself be open and listen. I need to be available to everybody.”
Fantasia said she appreciated the mayor taking time to speak to the group. She said Bailey has been a “great ally” for the movement and that the commissioner has been receptive to the group’s requests.
Fantasia said she got into the fight for renters’ rights after her family was victim to what she called an unjust eviction.
Moving forward, the group members will be emailing city commissioners as they push for their four main requests.
“I’m excited and curious for how the city commissioners will respond,” Fantasia said.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
