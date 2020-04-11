General Motors' Bowling Green Assembly Plant – which seemed headed for a strong rebound from last year's labor strike with the rollout of the revolutionary and award-winning eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette – is again stuck in neutral, along with many manufacturers across the nation.
The plant shut down because of coronavirus concerns March 20, when GM Vice President Phil Kienle said in a message to Corvette workers: “For the entire Bowling Green facility, the decision has been made to run through March 20 and then cease operations until it is decided that resuming is safe and appropriate.”
After what Kienle called a "deep cleaning," plant workers had expected to return to work in mid-April, but now it seems production lines will remain silent for a while longer.
"Bowling Green does not currently have a return-to-work date," Plant Communications Manager Rachel Bagshaw said in an email. "We are actively monitoring the situation, and when it is determined that we can safely resume regular production, we will. Safety is our overriding priority, and we continue to assess and define safeguards that will keep our employees as safe as possible when we return."
United Auto Workers Local 2164 President Jack Bowers, who helped the plant's hourly workers apply for strike pay last fall, is now assisting them with applying for unemployment insurance as the latest shutdown is extended.
"It was supposed to be April 14 when we went back," Bowers said. "Now I don't know. We might be out until at least June."
The shutdown came shortly after the first of the mid-engine 2020 Corvettes rolled off the assembly line at a plant that had added a second shift and boosted employment to about 1,400.
With the new Corvette winning the North American Car of the Year award and other honors for its design and performance, GM was looking for a big year from its signature sports car. Now, one industry analyst said, the outlook isn't nearly as bright.
"The COVID-19 outbreak is having a devastating effect on every automaker around the globe, including General Motors and every vehicle it produces," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Atlanta-based Cox Automotive. "The launch of the Corvette was to have been an exciting time."
Krebs said in an email that the focus of GM now is to conserve as much cash as possible and begin planning to re-start plants.
"The big question when this is over," Krebs said, "is will people still want to buy the Corvette? GM has some orders in hand, but we do anticipate sports cars – very discretionary purchases – will take time to gain some traction."
The Corvette plant is not alone among local manufacturers in being pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing guidelines that have nearly brought the U.S. economy to a standstill, but the impact on operations varies.
In Simpson County, Toyo Automotive, Franklin Precision Industry and Sumitomo have all had temporary shutdowns, while the New Mather Metals and Fritz Winter plants are operating with reduced workforces, according to Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Executive Director Dennis Griffin.
