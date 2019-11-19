Kentucky Rep. Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, has officially announced his retirement from politics.
In October, 2018, Stone discovered he had a brain tumor after having a “spell” while teaching an adult Sunday school class. Following a surgery, more than a month of radiation treatment and a successful re-election campaign, he’s now feeling himself again.
But with the latest filing deadline approaching, he realized this was the time to prioritize his health and family.
“The hardest part of being a legislator is that every day you wake up as a legislator,” Stone said. “At some point you need to send those (work-related worries) to somebody else.
“I thought it was a good time to put a bow on it to be finished. Some people get wed to the job, but you always got to be yourself.”
Stone was elected to office for District 22 in 2008 and will finish a 12-year career in the Kentucky House of Representatives when his term expires at the end of 2020.
Prior to joining the state legislature, Stone was a longtime public education advocate, serving on the Allen County School Board for about 24 years. He found that answers to many public education questions came from the state, “especially from the legislature and especially from the budget,” he said, so he saw an opportunity.
“I wanted to have a positive influence on public education,” he said.
He said he's been proud of his work on public education funding, allowing nurse practitioners a greater range of practice and all the “small” transportation projects to improve road safety.
But he would like to see a greater percentage of the state’s budget go into public education with a greater commitment to childhood preparation, Stone said.
“I’m disappointed that we’re still struggling with that,” said Stone, who plans to continue his advocacy. “I hope to be a strong advocate for people at the end of 2021 as much as I was at the start of 2009.”
Stone has served on the agriculture standing committee, an equine issues interim joint committee and several caucuses, including the Tennessee Valley Authority, Pro-Life, Kentucky Sportsmen’s and Western Kentucky caucuses.
He found that the Western Kentucky Caucus received bipartisan support while emphasizing the need for transportation infrastructure improvements. “It had the most positive effect,” he said.
The other caucuses were “a little less bipartisan” and proved more challenging for folks to agree upon common goals - but he was “pleased to be a part of them.”
After officially wrapping up in 2021, Stone hopes to continue farming and planning more trips to Florida with his wife.
The official filing deadline for the Kentucky House of Representatives is Jan. 10.
