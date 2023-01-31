Kathryn Brown and her customers have a year of catching up to do.
Brown is the owner of Green Earth Stones, a metaphysical shop and fixture of the U.S. 31-W Bypass that has sat shuttered since 2021’s winter tornadoes – but that is about to change.
She and her staff have been hard at work getting the store ready to reopen on Wednesday, more than 13 months after the storm.
“One thing we found throughout all of this is we always knew we had this micro-community with the shop,” Brown said. “Most of our customers become friends, they’re just part of the Green Earth Stones family and it’s lovely.”
Popular with Western Kentucky University students, Green Earth Stones sells items like crystals, candles and incense. Brown ran the business out of her home while waiting for the building to be repaired.
“That was the only way … in that very cramped space,” she said. “It’s good to be back in the shop.”
The neighboring tax business vacated the shared building, allowing Green Earth Stones to take over a second unit. Brown said this enabled the operation to keep everything under one roof.
“We’ve got a larger retail space for customers, (we’re) going to be doing the shipping from the same location as well,” she said.
The storm blew in the store’s front windows, destroying product and allowing water to seep in through the damaged roof. All Brown and her staff could do in the aftermath was wait.
“It was out of our hands. We just had to wait, keep going the best we could for the year, all 13 months,” Brown said. “The building had to have a whole new roof put on it. It took longer than we thought. We didn’t know we’d be out of business for a year, it just took that long.”
The community outreach following the destruction was touching. Brown said she “had a good cry over it.”
“We had other people reach out asking: ‘If there’s anything we can do for you, just let us know, we’re here for you’, ” she said. “There’s been that theme throughout the whole year. (People are) excited for us to reopen, they’ve missed us. It’s just been really special, it’s such a nice thing.”
A reminder of the building’s recovery will soon be on display to greet customers.
“We had a Buddha sitting at the counter greeting the customers. This Buddha was holding a quartz crystal,” Brown said. “When the windows blew in, the Buddha’s belly was smashed but he was still holding his quartz crystal.”
Brown said she is fixing the Buddha with gold glue, reminiscent of the Japanese art of Kintsugi where broken pottery is repaired with gold.
“We’re going to repair the Buddha,” she said. “We’re going to repair his belly and put him back.”